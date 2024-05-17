'Marco is having a terrific season' - Giavellotto emulates staying greats with another impressive Yorkshire Cup win

Giavellotto emulated an illustrious pair of staying greats when recording back-to-back victories in the Yorkshire Cup with an impressive win under Oisin Murphy.

The Marco Botti-trained five-year-old cruised to the lead two furlongs from home and stormed clear from Vauban. He joined Ardross and Stradivarius in winning successive runnings of the Group 2.

Vauban was four and three-quarter lengths back in second, with Gregory a further three-quarters of a length behind in third. The 7-4 favourite Tower Of London was a disappointing fifth of the six runners.

Murphy told ITV Racing: "Marco is having a terrific season and has trained great horses in the past, and his handling of this fella has been amazing.

"This is Andrea Atzeni's ride but he's having a brilliant time in Hong Kong and couldn't be here today. He's been incredibly helpful with advice on how to ride, so my thanks goes to him."

Oisin Murphy after riding Giavellotto to win the Yorkshire Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Giavellotto is not entered in the Gold Cup – he did not run in it after last year's success – and Botti is eyeing a tilt at another Group 1 later in the year.

He said: "The race went smoothly and he galloped strongly to the line. Ascot is definitely not on the agenda as the Gold Cup trip stretches him too much.

"We thought the Irish St Leger would have been his target last season, so we'll probably work backwards from that again. We wouldn't be in a rush as this was his big target in England."

Despite Vauban's defeat, his jockey William Buick was pleased with how he fared on his first start since disappointing in last year's Melbourne Cup.

He said: "I was delighted, they'll be very happy with that. He's going to get further and he felt he was going to improve for that, so there are plenty of positives to take from it."

Read these next:

Leading Derby contender Arabian Crown ruled out of Epsom due to a setback

'We all want to win the Derby, but it takes a type' - William Haggas not sold on Economics Epsom bid despite Dante demolition

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

