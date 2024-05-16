Can Karl Burke complete remarkable hat-trick by making it another one-two in the Marygate?

There is only one place to start in this Listed race for fillies and that is Karl Burke, who has sent out the last two winners and bids for a hat-trick with Miss Lamai, Kaadi and Invincible Annice. However, all are big prices overnight and his last two winners were single-figure odds.

Nevertheless, Burke has not only saddled the last two winners, but the two who chased them home as well and it would be a remarkable achievement were he to saddle the first two home in the race for a third consecutive year. So what are the chances that the trainer can pull it off?

Stable jockey Clifford Lee has partnered Kaadi on both starts and was also on Invincible Annice when she finished second to Wednesday’s York runner-up, Francisco’s Piece, at Pontefract on her debut. That looks strong form now, but Lee is riding Kaadi instead.

The daughter of Soldier’s Call looked a sharp juvenile when making all to land a gamble at Windsor last month and the fourth has won since. Got To Love A Grey made every yard when recording her victory for Burke last season and Kaadi will probably attempt the same.

Callum Rodriguez picks up the ride on Burke’s other runner, Miss Lamai , who was partnered by Shane Gray to her debut victory at Thirsk. Rodriguez is 0-2 for the stable in recent years.

Ollie Sangster is 2-7 with his juveniles this year and one of his two winners, Running Queen , lines up here. She sets the standard on Racing Post Ratings alongside It Ain’t Two . However, It Ain’t Two recorded her 85 first time up and maybe is open to more improvement.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Invincible Annice, Kaadi and Miss Lamai

They're three nice fillies. Miss Lamai may end up the best of them but she'll probably be better over six furlongs, although she won very well on her debut. Kaadi is a very quick filly and has come on a lot for her win at Windsor. Invincible Annice was beaten by a colt who was only just beaten under a penalty at York on Wednesday and who had the run of the race on the rail at Pontefract. She goes there with a good chance.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of It Ain’t Two

She caught us a bit by surprise when winning at Newmarket first time. Since then her work at home has been top drawer. That race has worked out very well and we're happy with her draw in 16 as there doesn’t seem to be a bias.

Hugo Palmer: trainer of It Ain’t Two

Clive Cox, trainer of Magic Mild

She ran really well to finish third in a Newmarket maiden last month that has worked out well and she's in really good form.

David Redvers, spokesman for David Howden, owner of Running Queen

She took on the colts in a hot race at Newbury first time and then won well at Salisbury. Ollie Sangster and Oisin Murphy thought this was the way forward for her and we hope she can run a good race before heading to Royal Ascot.

Tom Dascombe, trainer of Seraphim Angel

We had originally planned to come straight to this race but she was so well that we ran her at Chester and she won. My last winner of this and the Queen Mary was Ceiling Kitty and she had plenty of racing, so we're doing the same.

Reporting by David Milnes

