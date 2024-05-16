Dante demolition! William Haggas-trained Economics powers past rivals to run out a six-length winner

Economics finished powerfully and ran out an emphatic winner of the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York for William Haggas and Tom Marquand.

The three-year-old, who was making just his third start after winning on his Newbury reappearance last month, finished six lengths clear of Godolphin's Ancient Wisdom.

Economics is not entered in the Derby but is in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot. He was also cut to 8-1 (from 33-1) by Paddy Power for the Prix du Jockey Club.

"That was pretty spectacular," Marquand told ITV Racing. "We got a good trip round behind William Buick [on Ancient Wisdom] and he was up and away in three strides.

"For an inexperienced horse he was fast to it and I was just trying to hold on to him. He's wiped the floor with some talented horses. I'm really impressed by him."

On the winner's optimum trip, the jockey added: "My overwhelming feeling at Newbury was a mile and a quarter but he wasn't stopping at the line."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

