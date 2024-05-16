Is the market leader a play or a lay? Analysis and quotes for 16-runner handicap

Roger Varian and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid captured this race with well-backed favourite UAE Prince on his comeback in 2019 and Botanical is out to repeat the dose. Is the market leader a play or a lay?

The least-exposed runner in the field, Botanical has a different profile to UAE Prince, who was six and experiencing the Knavesmire for a fourth time. For Botanical this is a first taste of York, although this race was presumably an afterthought for his connections. He was taken out due to fast ground at Chester last week and drying conditions are against him.

The opposition to Botanical is deep and the going concern probably also applies to David O’Meara’s equally interesting contender Theoryofeverything . The son of Frankel’s only success came on soft and his dam landed the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on slower terrain. We can surely expect O’Meara to snare a decent pot with him at some point, presumably at this sort of trip, but whether this is the day is another matter. He has shaped encouragingly on both outings for this team since leaving the Gosdens.

O'Meara's strong hand is completed by Epic Poet and Stressfree . Epic Poet was presumably the choice of Danny Tudhope, and that is interesting given this five-year-old is debuting for the yard after 230 days off following an underwhelming spell for Freddie and Martyn Meade. He was a Group performer in France as a three-year-old and is reasonably handicapped off 98.

You may expect to see more York specialists in a race of this nature. Andaleep and Reach are the only ones to have scored here along with Eilean Dubh , who brings course form figures of 83011 to the table. Those efforts came in mile races, but Eilean Dubh appeals as a potential improver for this longer distance off his lowest mark in two years.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Botanical

He’s taken his time to come to hand this spring and we had hoped he could be a Lincoln horse at one point. He’s ready to run a nice comeback in a typically competitive handicap and we expect going around a bend to suit him well.

Jack Channon, trainer of Majestic

He was a bit unlucky in this race last year and granted a clear run he should be bang there from his draw in stall four. The ground should be fine for him if it stays good and we're positive about his chances.

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Andaleep

He’s a course-and-distance winner, although this is a stronger race and he’ll keep them all honest by running his usual solid race. We’re rolling the dice a bit but you have to do that sometimes.

Karl Burke, trainer of Eilean Dubh

He ran a sound race at Thirsk last time and has come on again. He looks in great shape. He's bred to stay this far and he's always looked like a stayer so we're keen to try him. He should be competitive.

Mick Easterby, joint-trainer of Reach

He’s very well and likes it at York much like myself. We’ve had this race in mind for him all winter and he likes good ground so we’re hoping it stays as it is. I’m looking forward to going to the Knavesmire where hopefully he can do us proud.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Qaasid

It was nice to see him return to winning ways at Newbury last time but the handicapper hasn’t missed him. He should enjoy the track but his wide draw in stall 16 could be better.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read these next:

Can Karl Burke complete remarkable hat-trick by making it another one-two in the Marygate?

Will a Coronation Stakes contender for Royal Ascot emerge from this classy Listed contest?

Will a new staying star emerge in the Yorkshire Cup when Tower Of London and Vauban go head-to-head?

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.