The Dante meeting is here and it's well worth the wait - just like the summer's sweetest fruits at York

Nothing whets the appetite more than being made to wait and we are about to be gloriously rewarded for our patience.

The strawberry crop is apparently late this year due to the cold, wet and dark winter. But that inhospitable weather makes the ripening process more gradual, which in turn means larger, juicier, more flavour-packed fruit.

Similarly, those eager to tuck into something tasty on the track will also find it was well worth putting up with the generally miserable 214 days since York last raced.