'He's good enough to go to Ascot' - Jane Chapple-Hyam planning royal raid with Duke of York winner Mill Stream

Mill Stream gave Peter Harris his biggest win since his return to racing when getting the best of a desperate four-way finish in the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes. The winner could head to Royal Ascot for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes after landing the Group 2 sprint by a nose and two necks under William Buick.

Harris, a leisure industry billionaire, won the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes with Primo Valentino in his days as a trainer and has had horses with Mill Stream's handler Jane Chapple-Hyam for the last two and a half years.

"Mr Harris has landed me with some nice horses," the trainer said. "I'm in a lucky position. I have 18 for him. Peter is very easy to deal with. He comes up every Saturday morning and he's enjoying it, that's the main thing."

Chapple-Hyam, who had thought Mill Stream was beaten as the horses crossed the line, added: "I think he's good enough to go to Ascot for the Jubilee. He's done it nicely against the older horses."

Buick said: "He'd have been a bit of an unlucky loser. I had to wait for my run and then I got carried left a little bit. But he really put his head out and I'm delighted he got the call, he deserved it. He's been knocking on the door quite a few times and I hope this will be his year. As a four-year-old, he's a big, strong, more mature horse."

Neither Tom Marquand nor Tiber Flow were injured after Marquand's mount clipped heels a furlong out.

Aleez dances to victory

Aleezdancer set up cracks at more major sprints this summer after the refitting of blinkers worked perfectly in the 6f handicap.

The five-year-old, who is owned by popular former trainer Jack Berry and John Matthews, was tenth in the race last year but wore down course specialist Dakota Gold in the final furlong to score by a length and a half under Neil Callan.

"We popped the blinkers back on him as he's been around a fair while now and thought he might be a bit cute," Ryan said. "He's very genuine, but needed something a bit different and Neil said they worked a treat.

"They went fast but he loves a pace like that, I was always confident a furlong down they couldn't keep going in front and he was coming good."

Aleezdancer was fifth in last year's Stewards' Cup and a return to Glorious Goodwood could be on the radar. Berry – Ryan's former boss – is also keen on another tilt at the Ayr Gold Cup, in which he was 12th last season.

Ryan added: "He was a little bit unlucky in the Stewards' Cup. He's had two quick races this month, so we'll freshen him up and make a plan for the rest of the year."

Berry joked: "We've had winners at York before but as long as Kevin doesn't forget that Ayr Gold Cup then we're okay!"

Hispanic suffered a fatal injury in the race, although jockey Rossa Ryan was unhurt.

Clear as Crystal

Harry Eustace was looking ahead to the Ebor after winning the first race at the Dante meeting with Crystal Delight .

Crystal Delight: wins at York under Jim Crowley Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Success in the opening 1m4f handicap earned the winner a guaranteed spot in the £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor, the most valuable handicap on the Flat in Britain, and a quote of 20-1 from the sponsor.

"The Ebor is very much on the radar," said Eustace, who trains the winner for Richard Banks's Little Staughton Farms. "I'd love to give it a try, we'll probably work back from there."

Crystal Delight is unbeaten in two runs since moving yards following the retirement of William Jarvis, and Eustace said: "We're very lucky to have him. Richard Banks kindly sent him our way and William told us all about the horse, which has helped a lot in his training. That's borne fruit today."

More Mason magic

Joanna Mason rode her fourth winner in the last seven days when getting 40-1 shot Diligent Resdev up close home in the 7f handicap for Mick and David Easterby.

Asked about her fine run, the jockey said: "The horses are in good form and I'm just doing the steering! This means a lot as it's such a local track and it's for my granddad."

