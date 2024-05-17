Devoted Queen may get the chance to rule at Royal Ascot after making it three from three

Godolphin may have lost a Derby hope on Friday but they gained a Royal Ascot contender as Devoted Queen maintained her unbeaten record despite a step up in class.

The daughter of Kingman earned quotes ranging from 9-1 to 14-1 for the Coronation Stakes by keeping on strongly to land the Listed Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes by two lengths under William Buick.

The three-year-old, whose stablemate Arabian Crown was ruled out of Epsom earlier in the day, had tended to race keenly when winning at Newmarket and Kempton previously and wore a calming hood here.

"She's really grown up," said trainer Charlie Appleby's assistant Alex Merriam. "She was very professional. She was a bit headstrong last time at Kempton and the hood definitely helped. She's going the right way."

Asked about a step up to Group 1 company in the Coronation Stakes, a race Godolphin have yet to win, Merriam said: "Will said that is definitely something to consider.

"We'll see how she comes out of this. He also mentioned she could probably do with a bit of juice in the ground, so that might come into it. She's given herself a few options."

Artist set for Ascot

Lead Artist was cut to 14-1 (from 40) by Paddy Power for the St James's Palace Stakes after winning the mile novice under Kieran Shoemark.

Godolphin's Notable Speech heads the market at 5-4 for the Royal Ascot Group 1, but winning joint-trainer John Gosden is happy for his Juddmonte homebred to take his chance. He said: "Someone's got to take on the Guineas winner, haven't they? He [Notable Speech] was impressive and is the most beautifully moulded horse, but someone's got to finish second or third.

"We've always liked Lead Artist, but we couldn't run him last year. The last furlong was his best, and I think a stiff mile is his game right now."

Excited Eve

Woe betide anyone who stood next to Eve Johnson Houghton at Newbury while she watched the Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes on television.

She may have been 200 miles away from York, but the owner/breeder/trainer admitted she got "wildly excited" as she saw her two-year-old Betty Clover land the first juvenile Listed race of the season.

Johnson Houghton gave the mount to stable apprentice Georgia Dobie, even though she was unable to claim her allowance, and was delighted to see her get the 12-1 shot up close home for a half-length win.

"That was amazing!" she said. "I think everyone in Newbury knows I won with her! I was a little bit noisy. I bred her and I'm so wildly excited, I just can't believe it.

Betty Clover and Georgia Dobie claims the Listed Marygate Fillies' Stakes at York Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/phoos)

"I thought she had a chance of a place. Georgia gave her the most beautiful ride. I'm very proud of my jockey, she doesn't get many chances, but bloody hell she's good. She should be saluted for that."

Dobie, who was riding the second Listed winner of her career and needs just five more victories to lose her claim, said: "I really appreciate the opportunity from my boss and I hope it can continue."

Johnson Houghton won the Windsor Castle Stakes with Chipotle three years ago, and added of Betty Clover: "We have to look at Ascot. I don't know which race. It's a very fast five furlongs at York and she travelled all right into it, but we'll have a think."

Botanical blooms

The wait for Botanical to reappear was worth it as he turned the 16-runner 1m2½f handicap into a procession under James Doyle.

Roger Varian had hoped to get the four-year-old ready for the Lincoln and must have been left thinking what might have been after Mr Professor, who Botanical beat by six lengths at Hamilton in October, won the Doncaster curtain-raiser.

Botanical was then a non-runner at Chester last week due to the quickening ground, but handled good, good to firm in places here.

"He's in super nick ," said Doyle. "The worry was the drying ground as he was so dominant on quite soft ground at Hamilton but showed he copes with it. He was pretty dominant there – he's smart."

