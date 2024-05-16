Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' tips for each of the six races live on ITV on Thursday

David Jennings with his advice for the six ITV races at York and Salisbury on Thursday . . .

2.15 York

Lindum York Handicap, 5f

DJ's tip: Clarendon House

Clarendon House moves quicker than my other half when I tell her our daughter is playing with her moisturisers in one of the rooms that has a carpet. He's rapid and York is the perfect place to portray his rapidness. I think he might win this on the way to landing a stakes success at some stage this season.

Clarendon House 14:15 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Robert Cowell

2.30 Salisbury

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai "City Bowl" Handicap, 1m6f

DJ's tip: Pawapuri

This is a fascinating piece of placing by Nicky Henderson and Pawapuri could evolve into a smart stayer this summer. She really impressed me when winning a Listed hurdle at Haydock in December and a mark of 84 might underestimate her.

Pawapuri 14:30 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2.45 York

Oakmere Homes Hambleton Handicap, 1m



DJ's tip: Catch The Paddy

I'm a glutton for punishment but Catch The Paddy at 20-1 in places is too tempting to turn down. His Newmarket return was about as underwhelming as you could get, but three of his top five Racing Post Ratings have come at York and returning to a mile is a positive. He was born for Jamie Spencer to ride. Prepare yourself for some wandering and weaving. This will be a fun watch.

Catch The Paddy 14:45 York View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Kevin Ryan

3.15 York

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f

DJ's tip: Infinite Cosmos

Poor old Bluestocking. She was narrowly denied in three Group 1s last season and deserves a big one. She could start her season successfully here, but the one who looks overpriced is Infinite Cosmos. We have absolutely no idea how good she is yet, and I’m convinced she will be better at four than she was at three. She could win a Group 1 this season. No, I'm not drunk. I've loads of faith in her.

Infinite Cosmos 15:15 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

3.45 York

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f

DJ's tip: Economics

Ancient Wisdom is the Pricewise pick for the Derby, so 8-1 could look a big price this evening. Far be it from me to tell our top tipster he is wrong, but the bang in-form Mr Segal might have picked the wrong boy in blue. I much prefer Arabian Crown. Anyway, that's the Derby and this is the Dante, and the one who intrigues me is Economics. He didn't half catch the eye on his debut at Newmarket and I loved the way he hit the line at Newbury. He's a smart colt.

Economics 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

4.15 York

British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes (Listed), 5f



DJ's tip: Big Evs

Sommelier looks a big price to me and I was so tempted to tip him, but then it dawned on me that I'm an idiot and he has 15lb to find with Big Evs. Plenty will need to go wrong for the apple of Mick Appleby's eye not to win this.

Big Evs 16:15 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

