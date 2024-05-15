'He should have a great chance' - trainer quotes and analysis to solve the 20-runner Hambleton puzzle

There aren’t many trainers who enjoy more success on the Knavesmire than David O’Meara, and the trainer is overdue a victory in this race. He has saddled 24 runners in the Hambleton Handicap in the last 11 years without winning, and the closest he came was Firmament’s second in 2019.

He saddled Blue For You to finish fifth, with Bopedro (giving 1lb to his stablemate) a neck further back in sixth, behind Croupier last year. This time Blue For You has to give Bopedro 2lb, and that 3lb swing points to him reversing the places.

However, the market prefers Blue For You, who returns from 208 days off, on his first start following wind surgery, whereas Bopedro has form reading 4788 since returning in February.

O’Meara does have another runner who could throw a spanner in the works, though. Mirsky is the horse in question and this will be just his second start since joining this stable from France.

This is a tried-and-tested formula for O’Meara, who has done particularly well with those acquired from the continent, with Lord Glitters probably the best example. He won the Balmoral Handicap on his second start for the yard, and Mirsky is having his second here.

He showed promise on his first, too, when beaten two and a quarter lengths into fifth in the Thirsk Hunt Cup this month. He should improve for that first run since November.

Cruyff Turn, who won this in 2022 and was seventh last year, is among several regulars in the event, including Point Lynas and Northern Express, second and third from 12 months ago. La Trinidad was also sixth in 2021 and eighth in 2022, so any of them could run a big race again.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Grey's Monument

He's in good form and is a course-and-distance winner, so there's plenty to like. Any rain would help.

William Haggas, trainer of Al Mubhir

He ran very well at Leicester last time. He'd need some rain, but he's useful and likes the track.

Michael Dods, trainer of Northern Express

He always runs well at York and likes that fast early pace. I'm sure he'll run well although he's better over seven [furlongs] than the mile.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Point Lynas

He wants faster ground so we'll see how much rain they get. He's been pretty unlucky not to have won a big one, he's been in three photo-finishes and not won any of them. He loves York but finds it difficult to win there.

Jack Channon, trainer of Metal Merchant

He won the Spring Cup really well and seems to be an improved horse this season. He has a wide draw to overcome, but he is a hold-up horse. We'll monitor the ground, if it does quicken up we could swerve it and go back to Newbury on Saturday. If it stays good he should have a great chance.

James Horton, trainer of Navagio

The Spring Cup didn't really pan out for him right at Newbury, so we'll put a line through that. We'd be hoping for a bit of rain.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Catch The Paddy and Chuzzlewit

It was good to get a reappearance run into Catch The Paddy, who has some decent form at York. Chuzzlewit had a good all-weather campaign and has probably just found the ground against him the last few times.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Cruyff Turn

He's in good order. He ran a nice enough race at Thirsk and has run well at York before.

