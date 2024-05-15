Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' tips for each of the six races live on ITV on Wednesday
David Jennings with his advice for the six ITV races at York and Ffos Las on Wednesday . . .
2.15 York
Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap, 1m4f
DJ's tip: Chillingham
It's York – summer's here. The world seems such a sunnier and happier place when the Knavesmire is live on ITV. That warm, fuzzy feeling only lingers with winners, though, so get on Chillingham in the opener. He's a strong traveller who needs a hot handicap like this to bring out the best in him. He was only beaten half a length by Prydwen at Wolverhampton in November when that rival was rated a stone lower than he is now. Chillingham has just about everything in his favour, especially race sharpness against horses coming back from breaks, and perhaps the fitting of cheekpieces will eke out a bit more improvement. He's a corking each-way bet at around 9-1.
2.30 Ffos Las
AK Bets Home Of Free Bets Handicap Hurdle, 2m
DJ's tip: John Betjeman
This will be John Betjeman's 65th start, so he's running out of secrets to keep from the handicapper. But he's tough, consistent and seems to save some of his best work for Ffos Las. His last three wins have been at the Welsh venue and his course form figures read 13122124.
2.45 York
Churchill Tyres Handicap, 6f
DJ's tip: Aberama Gold
Some old friends in here, including perennial favourite Summerghand. His stablemate Aberama Gold makes more appeal, though. He's twice been a course-and-distance winner and the flatter track will surely suit better than Newmarket has on his last two outings.
3.15 York
1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes (Group 2), 6f
DJ's tip: Montassib
I've always thought the jump from handicaps to stakes races was easier in sprints than any other division and my theory will be tested here with Montassib. He's getting quicker with age and I loved the last 100 yards from him at Donny. He could make a real name for himself this season.
3.45 York
Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (Group 3), 1m2½f
DJ's tip: Friendly Soul
How is she not shorter? She's two from two, she's straightforward, she's trained by a genius and she's better than these. I'm talking about Friendly Soul, of course. Take the evens if it's still available.
4.15 York Conundrum HR Consulting Handicap, 7f
DJ's tip: Quiet Resolve
You don't need me to tell you Elmonjed could be absolutely anything. He's unbeaten, he's got untapped potential and this might be his last handicap. Maybe a mark of 90 grossly underestimates him, but Quiet Resolve, although neglected by stable jockey Oisin Orr, catches my eye of 78 now that he's been gelded. His Newcastle win reads well.
