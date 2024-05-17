David Jennings is back with tips for every ITV race at York and Newbury after 8-1 and 6-1 winners on Thursday

David Jennings with his advice for the six ITV races at York and Newbury on Friday. . .

2.15 York

Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 5f

DJ's tip: Ruby's Profit

I'm a big fan of Lucid and she's a shoo-in to win a sprint maiden somewhere soon, but Ruby's Profit didn't half put her in her place at Kempton and she looks seriously smart. Until she proves otherwise, I'll be on her side.

Ruby's Profit 14:15 York View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

2.30 Newbury

Unibet Handicap, 1m2f

DJ's tip: Mustazeed

Mustazeed's form figures over this course and distance read 0114. That recent fourth can be upgraded too as he completely missed the break and ran a smashing race in the circumstances. He won first time out last year and I think he can do it again if he comes away on terms.

Mustazeed 14:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Harry Eustace

2.45 York

Knights Solicitors Handicap, 1m2½f



DJ's tip: Botanical

Botanical had better enjoy this handicap, because I have a feeling it will be his last appearance in one. The way he won at Hamilton last October made me chalk him down as a stakes performer for 2024 and there is still plenty of juice in his handicap mark of 97. Maybe he needs softer ground, but I think he will get away with it here.

Botanical 14:45 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

3.15 York

Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 1m

DJ's tip: Devoted Queen

This has been a horror movie for punters in the last decade, with the only winning favourite since 2012 being Nemoralia in 2016. Snow Lantern was even beaten when odds-on in 2021. That trend has to stop some time and I think it will here as Devoted Queen looks by far the best of these. If there is a Group 1 filly in the line-up, surely it's her.

Devoted Queen 15:15 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.45 York

Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes (Group 2), 1m6f

DJ's tip: Tower Of London

This is a classy affair but Tower Of London has boot, proper acceleration for a stayer and I can't see any of these living with his finishing kick if he brings his A-game. This is quite possibly his ideal trip, but it would be intriguing to see Aidan O'Brien's four-year-old line up in the Gold Cup.

Tower Of London 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

4.15 York

Darley EBF Novice Stakes, 1m



DJ's tip: Lead Artist

When First Conquest fended off Lead Artist in the Wood Ditton, instant reaction was he would never beat him again. That theory will be put to the test here, especially with the runner-up in receipt of 6lb. He really should be winning this if he's the horse I think he is. It's worth remembering the Dubawi colt has an entry in the St James's Palace Stakes.

Lead Artist 16:15 York View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

