'Those are the two pockets of pace' - find the key to York's first big sprint handicap

After Ascot, York is the turf track at which most punters will encounter the greatest number of straight-course handicaps. The good news is the biases here are more subtle. The bad news is also contained in that sentence.

Pace is king at York. This is so well known that sprints here rarely have early pace in short supply. This can result in collapses, but more often than not you want to be up with the speed from an early stage.

In big-field races like this, two groups are common and so the place to be is near the head of the arrow on either side. The percentage pick is a prominent racer who is not drawn right in the middle.

These things are rarely cut and dry. Last year's winner Bielsa came from a mid-to-high draw in stall 14 of 21. He led home stalls two and four, so did Oisin Murphy gamble with the low numbers and win? No. Instead he tracked the pace on the near side, which became the sole group around halfway. The placed horses, Lethal Levi and Magical Spirit, have greater claims to feel hard done by.

Lethal Levi is back again. He is again drawn low, and he is 5lb lower with a run behind him. He is a logical favourite in a race that is rightly 7-1 the field.

The unsettled forecast makes it difficult to pin down likely pace scenarios. There are two pockets of early pace, in the lowest stalls (Lethal Levi one, Hyperfocus two) and middle to high (Dakota Gold 15, Abate 16). Jockeys drawn in either neighbourhood should know which horses to follow.

The big Yorkshire trainers, who have more than their share of sprint handicappers, often target this sort of race. One name to note from the admittedly extensive list of qualifiers is the Tim Easterby-trained Manila Scouse . He ran a couple of mighty races here last summer and has been prepared for a return to this track. His two prep runs include a promising sixth from a poor position at Chester last week.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Badri and Makanah

Badri ran a couple of ordinary races on the all-weather in the winter but we're looking forward to getting him back on turf. Makanah ran well on his comeback but I don’t know about his draw in stall 22, although he has run well from a similar position.

Kieran Shoemark, rider of Aberama Gold

I’ve ridden him the last twice when he’s run well at Newmarket but he’s six or seven pounds better on soft ground so hopefully they get some rain.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Magical Spirit and Aleezdancer

Magical Spirit won very nicely at Doncaster last time and he wouldn't mind the rain. He seems to be as good as ever this season so we're looking forward to running him. Ground is vital for Aleezdancer, he needs cut in the ground, and whether he gets it we'll see. It was too quick for him last time, even good ground is too fast for him.

Magical Spirit: won at Doncaster last time Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Salem Rashid bin Ghadayer, owner of Summerghand

After his previous run we expected him to run better at Newmarket last time but he was a bit flat on the day. He’s better than that and he likes York.

John Quinn, joint-trainer of Mr Wagyu

He ran well in this race last year and goes on any ground but he doesn’t mind a bit of cut these days so hopefully it rains. He has an each-way chance.

Clifford Lee, rider of Lethal Levi

He likes York and was second in this last year but he’s been funny at the start just lately and missed the break last time at Newmarket. He needs to be up there to show his best so hopefully he can get away on terms.

Michael Dods, trainer of Woven and Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold is finding his level a bit now and he's down to a reasonable mark. He'll probably be at his best now in a 0-90 but when he gets his conditions he should be competitive. Woven also needs soft ground and he's a bit in the handicapper's grip.

Tim Easterby: runs Hyperfocus and Manila Scouse

Tim Easterby, trainer of Hyperfocus and Manila Scouse

They like a bit of juice in the ground so hopefully there's some rain. Manila Scouse ran last week and he's in great form and Hyperfocus has run well at the track before.

Paul Midgley, trainer of Lethal Nymph

A bit of rain will do his chances no harm but we don't want too much as deep ground was his undoing last time. He’s dropped to a winnable mark and has a nice draw in stall seven.

Tom Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of Monsieur Kodi

He was a bit luckless over five furlongs at Ripon last time and this step up to six furlongs should suit him. He’s versatile regarding ground so any rain won’t be an issue.

Adrian Nicholls, trainer of Abate

He likes to make the running so is well suited to a speed track like York where he’s won before. He goes there with a live outside chance.

Reporting by David Milnes

