Charlie Appleby 'on weather watch' as he hopes rain comes for leading Derby hope Ancient Wisdom in the Dante

Top-class horses always turn up in the Dante and this year’s running is no exception with Ancient Wisdom in the line-up. And who knows, perhaps another one or two will emerge from the pack.

Ancient Wisdom didn’t quite match the form of his stylish Autumn Stakes success at Newmarket when capturing the Group 1 Futurity Trophy on his final start at two, but a slower-run race at Doncaster failed to test his stamina in the same manner.

The Dubawi colt gave a good beating to outstanding Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly in the Autumn and it will be interesting to see how he fares first time out over this longer trip on a faster surface. The extra distance needn’t concern punters given how well he stayed at two, although perhaps the ground is a small query.

Ancient Wisdom concedes race fitness to everyone in the Dante field bar Al Musmak , who was last seen chasing home Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge.

The Dante is evidently an acid test for both colts, whose Royal Ascot entries consist of the St James’s Palace Stakes over a mile and the 1m4f King Edward VII. It is a surprise to see Al Musmak available at shorter initial odds than the race-fit Caviar Heights .

Since joining Karl Burke, Caviar Heights has made giant strides. He recorded the best time on the card when routing the Newmarket Stakes field 13 days ago and it is interesting Burke backs him up so quickly. The trainer initially seemed lukewarm on doing that.

The outsiders are also an interesting bunch. Aidan O’Brien’s horses are going better than when Cambridge ran fourth in the Craven. He should improve for this extra yardage, while Economics landed a Newbury maiden the William Haggas stable captured with the top-class My Prospero two seasons ago.

Progression will be forthcoming after only two starts. Do not rule out a much stronger showing from God's Window either. The John and Thady Gosden-trained runner has two lengths to find with Ancient Wisdom on their Futurity Trophy meeting, but that was only his second run (the winner was making his fifth start) and blowing the start put him on the backfoot before he mounted his challenge away from the action.

Tardiness from the stalls was again evident from God’s Window in the Dee Stakes a week ago, his last-of-four finish probably not an effort to take at face value. If that part of his game can be ironed out, he is no 20-1 shot for a stable with a proven Dante track record.

Ancient Wisdom out to book Derby date for Appleby

Charlie Appleby eagerly hopes more rain will hit York for Ancient Wisdom as his star juvenile from last year bids to confirm his place on Godolphin's formidable Derby team.

The son of Dubawi won four of his five starts as a two-year-old, including when easily landing the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket before culminating his campaign with Group 1 victory in the Futurity Trophy.

The form of that success was boosted when the fifth-placed Dancing Gemini was beaten just half a length in the French 2,000 Guineas, in which Diego Velazquez – a well-beaten sixth in the Futurity – was fourth. However, that Doncaster win came on heavy ground.

Ancient Wisdom (blue cap): an impressive winner of the Futurity Trophy as a juvenile last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Appleby is keeping a close eye on the forecast for Ancient Wisdom as he bids to secure his ticket to Epsom, where he could join fellow leading contender Arabian Crown.

He said: "Ancient Wisdom has enjoyed a good preparation and stepping up to one mile, two and a half furlongs is going to suit. The ground will be a question mark and we'll want the rain to come.

"We know that he's a better horse with ease in the ground, so we'll be on weather watch slightly. If it’s on the easy side of good, then we'll look forward to seeing him run. He's wintered well and we're very happy with him."

York ground and weather latest

But Appleby could be left disappointed after York officials reported ground conditions are set to remain officially good for the second day of the Dante meeting, with no rain forecast.

Jockeys riding at York on Wednesday reported the going to be good, or slightly easier in places, and raceday clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "Wednesday's rain took a while to get in and with today's drizzly, damp morning it got into the ground at the right time."

Looking ahead to the last two days of the meeting, Leigh said: "It will dry out a little bit but not very much, the water table is very high.

"All we'll be doing tonight is moving rail and tomorrow is forecast to be dry with some sunny intervals later on. Friday starts cloudy and looks predominantly dry."

Can Caviar scale new heights for Burke and Lee?

Caviar Heights burst onto the scene in the Newmarket Stakes last time and his rider Clifford Lee is confident he can progress through the ranks again.

The Karl Burke-trained son of Sea The Stars, who also finished ahead of Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly when third in the Feilden Stakes, holds entries in the Betfred Derby and Prix du Jockey Club, and bids to give the yard a second Dante victory.

They won it with Derby runner-up Libertarian in 2013, when he ran under the trainer's wife Elaine's name.

Lee said: "I think he'll run a big race. I was glad to see the rain on Tuesday and I'm just hoping the ground doesn't dry very quickly. He's a big scopey type, all he does is gallop. He was up in trip at Newmarket last time and he stayed very well."

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Al Musmak

I'm really excited to run him and think he's under the radar a little bit. He's come to hand nicely over the last fortnight. I don't know about the trip, but the Dante is a nice spot to start.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Cambridge

He’s well and seems to have come forward since the Craven. We’ve always thought the step up in trip would suit and we’ll learn a lot more here.

William Haggas, trainer of Economics

He's chucked into a strong race, so we'll see where we are with him afterwards. He won a Newbury maiden last time and he's a nice horse, and one of our better three-year-olds – possibly our best one. However, he's got plenty to find.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of God's Window The race didn't go to plan at Chester and although this comes a bit quick after that, he's happy and well. We're hopeful the track and ground will suit him.

Owen Burrows, trainer of War Rooms

We were a bit disappointed with his Sandown run, where it didn't happen for him. He's always been a horse we've liked and Jim [Crowley] said last time was a non-event, so we're rolling the dice again and aren't afraid to take our chance.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

