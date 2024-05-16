Big Evs 'as good, if not better' than last year as sprint star makes brilliant return to cement Royal Ascot aim

Big Evs earned his place at Royal Ascot with a perfect comeback in the Westow Stakes, which left Mick Appleby excited that his popular star sprinter could hit even greater heights this year.

The son of Blue Point blitzed his rivals when winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita last year, capping a fine two-year-old campaign. Despite shouldering a 5lb penalty on his return, he scored by a length and a half under Tom Marquand.

"He's not grown much but he's filled out a lot. He's like a bull now and Tom said he's as good as he was in California, if not better," Appleby said. "He just missed the break a bit and fell out of the stalls, but Tom took his time on him.

"From two to three you just never know, but he was showing the signs at home that he's still got it and he showed us that on the track too."

Big Evs was cut to 4-1 (from 5) with Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power for the King Charles III Stakes (formerly the King's Stand) at the royal meeting, where he won the Windsor Castle Stakes last year. He is also in the Commonwealth Cup and remains unchanged for that at 10-1 with Betfair Sportsbook.

Appleby added: "I think he'll go for the King Charles III Stakes. He's in at Haydock [Temple Stakes] but I think that comes too quick and we don't need to run him again. It's more than likely he'll go straight to Ascot.

"We might try him at six furlongs on the right track but we'll win the Nunthorpe with him this year as well!"

Big Evs: 4-1 favourite for the King Charles III Stakes after his Westow Stakes victory Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

It capped a fine day for Dante-winning rider Marquand, who enjoyed a terrific treble that was kicked off by Clarendon House in the 5f handicap.

The six-year-old's win also changed the fortunes of Middleham Park Racing after two of their runners were narrowly denied a day earlier. The syndicate is now dreaming of another tilt at the Nunthorpe Stakes with Clarendon House, who finished 11th in the Group 1 at the Ebor meeting two years ago.

"I was doubting if the gods were shining on us at York this week. I couldn't celebrate until he passed the line and Tom timed it perfectly," Middleham Park's director of operations Tom Palin said.

"It'll be the Epsom Dash next and we have unfinished business in that race. Then we might come back here for the Nunthorpe again – he's got something for this track, which clearly plays to his strengths."

Brilliant Blue

Bluestocking sauntered to a first Pattern-race success in the Middleton Stakes and left Ralph Beckett eyeing a breakthrough Group 1 triumph with the filly.

The Juddmonte-owned four-year-old got her head back in front with a six-length victory from last year's winner Free Wind. She was cut to 8-1 (from 12) for the Coronation Cup at Epsom later this month by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power.

Bluestocking: eased to victory in the Middleton Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"You hope Group 1s are around the corner," Beckett said. "We feel like we've done everything right but you never know with her. She put it all together well and the track really suits her. She ran really well in the Yorkshire Oaks last year.

"We've had a better spring this time with her and hopefully we'll go through the year better because of it. She's in just about everything and one of them [Group 1s] will fit. Dropping to a mile and a quarter will be no issue either."

Belated win

After two close seconds and a demotion for interference, Point Lynas gained a course victory that will not be taken away from him by making all in the mile handicap under Callum Rodriguez.

"This is huge. It's where we all want to have winners and it's not an easy place to have winners," trainer Ed Bethell said. "He just has one way of going, you just let him do it. Don't fight him. Callum gets on great with him. He deserved to win a nice one like this.

"I'm delighted for his owners and Liam Reeves, who does a fantastic job on him at home. He said he was cherry-ripe for today."

