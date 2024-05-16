Will a Coronation Stakes contender for Royal Ascot emerge from this classy Listed contest?

This Listed contest is not a punters' friend, with one winning favourite in the last ten runnings, but it has a habit of throwing up a progressive filly who runs well at Royal Ascot – specifically in the Coronation Stakes.

Six of the last ten winners went on to tackle that Group 1 and half of them were placed in it. Nemoralia and Threading both finished second in the Coronation after victory here in 2016 and 2018 respectively, while last year's winner Sounds Of Heaven was third at Ascot.

Devoted Queen and the Roger Varian-trained pair of True Cyan and Zenjabeela hold Coronation Stakes entries, with the first-named the shortest of them in the betting for the Group 1.

The Godolphin three-year-old is unbeaten in two starts and can be marked up for her neck success at Kempton last time when she was keen. It is no shock to see Charlie Appleby apply the first-time hood, which could bring out more improvement.

True Cyan sets the form standard on her Nell Gwyn Stakes fourth, given she was a length and three-quarters behind narrow French 1,000 Guineas runner-up Kathmandu and ahead of the reopposing Spiritual . She kept on well at Newmarket and the step up in trip should suit. Her dam, Realtra, was a staying-on third in this in 2015.

Bright Thunder was an easy five-length winner on her debut at Haydock last month and is the least exposed in the field, while Bellarchi is by far the most experienced in the line-up.

She ran a remarkable 14 times as a juvenile for Grant Tuer in 2023 and she's improved again with two wins from four starts this year. The latest of those came in a mile handicap at Ascot on Saturday but the rapid six-day return should be no issue, given she has won after four- and nine-day turnarounds before.

Impressive Newmarket winner Bolsena cannot be dismissed. Ryan Moore has a 23 per cent strike-rate when teaming up with Kevin Ryan in the last five years and the yard took this with subsequent Group 1 winner Fonteyn two years ago.

Can True Cyan be another smart Varian filly?

Roger Varian has already unearthed one star filly this year and has a two-strong team as he bids to win this Listed prize for the second time.

Varian enjoyed Classic glory with Elmalka in the 1,000 Guineas this month and his pair is headed by True Cyan, who was not disgraced when fourth in the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket on her comeback.

True Cyan (grey, centre): finished fourth in the Nell Gwyn Stakes last time out Credit: Edward Whitaker

The trainer is also represented by Zenjabeela, who won twice as a juvenile but has not been seen since finishing sixth in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes.

"They're two nice fillies and there's not a lot to choose between them," Varian said. "True Cyan was not disgraced on her return in the Nell Gwyn and should enjoy the step up in trip. Zenjabeela had some smart form to her name last year and has pleased ahead of her comeback."

What they say

Grant Tuer, trainer of Bellarchi

She came home really well after her run at Ascot at the weekend and the conditions look like they'll suit. She's thriving at the moment and is tough.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Bolsena

You can put a line through her run last year at Haydock on very soft ground. Her form stacks up well. She won well at Newmarket and deserves to take her chance at this sort of level. She's bred to be better in time.

Karl Burke, trainer of Bright Thunder

She bolted up at Haydock. I don't know how strong the race was but she couldn't have done it any more easily. It'll be interesting to see how she competes in this grade on better ground but she's a nice filly.

Karl Burke: trainer of Bright Thunder Credit: Edward Whitaker

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Devoted Queen

She's in good order and I feel she's ready to step up to this level. She's a good-moving filly and ideally we'd like decent ground, but she's in great shape.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Spiritual

She got tired on her comeback in the Nell Gwyn Stakes but has worked nicely since and should be suited by going around a bend.

