Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 TipperaryHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 TipperaryHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

This is a horse who was bought for €2 million as a yearling yet threatens to make that look very well spent

Ancient Wisdom powers clear under William Buick to win the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster
Ancient Wisdom powers clear under William Buick to win the Futurity Trophy at DoncasterCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Top-level Flat racing is not an arena awash with sentiment but there will be a smidgen of it about at York on Thursday afternoon.

Of course, the Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes (3.45) will be as hard fought as always. It could be nothing else when there is so much at stake.

For a start there is a £190,000 prize fund to be competed for, a phenomenal purse in what is just a Group 2 event.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
David CarrReporter

inPreviews

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers