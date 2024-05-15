Previews
premium
This is a horse who was bought for €2 million as a yearling yet threatens to make that look very well spent
Ancient Wisdom powers clear under William Buick to win the Futurity Trophy at DoncasterCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Top-level Flat racing is not an arena awash with sentiment but there will be a smidgen of it about at York on Thursday afternoon.
Of course, the Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes (3.45) will be as hard fought as always. It could be nothing else when there is so much at stake.
For a start there is a £190,000 prize fund to be competed for, a phenomenal purse in what is just a Group 2 event.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
David CarrReporter
inPreviews
Copy
more inPreviews
- 4.10 York: Breeders' Cup star Big Evs given 'ideal starting point' as Mick Appleby eyes more major prizes
- 3.15 York: 'She's absolutely bouncing' - who is a threat to Free Wind and Bluestocking in the Middleton?
- 3.45 York: Charlie Appleby 'on weather watch' as he hopes rain comes for leading Derby hope Ancient Wisdom in the Dante
- 2.45 York: 'He should have a great chance' - trainer quotes and analysis to solve the 20-runner Hambleton puzzle
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' tips for each of the six races live on ITV on Wednesday
more inPreviews
- 4.10 York: Breeders' Cup star Big Evs given 'ideal starting point' as Mick Appleby eyes more major prizes
- 3.15 York: 'She's absolutely bouncing' - who is a threat to Free Wind and Bluestocking in the Middleton?
- 3.45 York: Charlie Appleby 'on weather watch' as he hopes rain comes for leading Derby hope Ancient Wisdom in the Dante
- 2.45 York: 'He should have a great chance' - trainer quotes and analysis to solve the 20-runner Hambleton puzzle
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' tips for each of the six races live on ITV on Wednesday