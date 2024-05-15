This is a horse who was bought for €2 million as a yearling yet threatens to make that look very well spent

Top-level Flat racing is not an arena awash with sentiment but there will be a smidgen of it about at York on Thursday afternoon.

Of course, the Al Basti Equiworld Dante Stakes (3.45) will be as hard fought as always. It could be nothing else when there is so much at stake.

For a start there is a £190,000 prize fund to be competed for, a phenomenal purse in what is just a Group 2 event.