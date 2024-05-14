'His work has been good so I'm expecting a decent show' - which trainer is confident in Dante festival opener?

William Haggas won this with Ilaraab in 2021 and Gaassee two years ago, so it’s no surprise the market likes Klondike , his runner this season. So can the four-year-old build on last year’s promise?

He is bred to be better than a handicapper as a son of Galileo out of St Simon Stakes-winning mare Koora, who ran one of her best races at this meeting in 2016 when second in the Middleton Stakes. However, Group races proved beyond her son twice last campaign.

Klondike still ran well when fourth behind Castle Way, and recent Dubai Gold Cup winner Tower Of London, in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket in July, and a reproduction of that form would give him a huge chance back in a handicap. However, he has had wind surgery.

Haggas is 4-17 with runners having their first start after the operation in recent seasons and that stacks up in line with his overall strike-rate of 22 per cent in that time. Therefore, it seems fair to conclude you shouldn't be put off if you fancy the topweight.

Marhaba The Champ is not too far off Group level himself and he is unbeaten in two runs on the Knavesmire, whereas he is 1-8 away from his favourite venue.

Seasoned handicappers make up the majority of the field, including the consistent Chillingham and Kihavah . Ed Bethell adds cheekpieces to Chillingham’s hood, but is 0-14 with runners wearing that headgear for the first time in recent seasons.

Kihavah has won the last race on this card for the last two seasons and is now 16lb higher than at this time last year. This Class 2 contest represents a much stiffer test, but he won in the grade at Ayr last year and has run several solid races in hot events, so can’t be discounted back at this track.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Klondike

He's one of those twilight horses who needs to improve but he's done very well over the winter and his work has been good so I'm expecting a decent show. I don't like his draw much in stall 13 but he should run a nice race.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Marhaba The Champ

He loves York but he wouldn't want too much rain. He won another race at this meeting last season and this looks a nice enough race for him.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Crystal Delight

He won well in the City & Suburban last time but he's not been missed by the handicapper who put him up 9lb. That was a weaker race than it usually is so this will be another kettle of fish but he seems in good form and this looked the logical next step. We wouldn't want too much rain, his form is on good ground or better, and that'd be only concern.

Ben Haslam, trainer of Lightening Company

I was hoping the rain would get in a bit for him. It's his first time over a mile and a half which will be interesting but the way he's been racing points towards him being ready for the step up in trip. He's 11lb better off with Marhaba The Champ who beat us by eight and three-quarter lengths at the meeting last season so it puts him within realistic range of being competitive. If he sees out the trip he definitely has a chance.

Reporting by James Stevens

