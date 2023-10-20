2023 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45) is the feature contest on British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday, with a whopping prize-fund of £1.3 million on offer as the curtain comes down on the British Flat season. Get the lowdown on the top contenders, including their trainers and jockeys plus big-race odds, in our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide.

2023 Qipco Champion Stakes : the full list of horses for Ascot

1 Bay Bridge

Has form on soft; stepped up to 1m4f the last twice, winning the September Stakes then respectable sixth (faded late) in the Arc; disappointing behind Mostahdaf at Royal Ascot on last 1m2f attempt but won this race 12 months ago (good to soft) and warrants respect on that basis.

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Forecast odds: 9-2

Draw: 8

2 Dubai Honour

Better than ever in international Group 1 races in March/April, including two wins in Australia (good/soft); second in this contest in 2021 but only sixth last year and below par in the Eclipse when last seen; record at Group level on home soil is 0-6.

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 33-1

Draw: 6

3 Mostahdaf

Scored twice on soft ground in 2021 but has raced mostly on good/firmer; better than ever the last twice, impressively winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot then making all in the International at York; now 4-5 over 1m2f and has an unblemished record when fresh; top on ratings.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 5-1

Draw: 7

4 My Prospero

Took advantage of a drop back to Listed grade at Goodwood (soft) last month, not needing to be at his best; came up short behind Mostahdaf at Royal Ascot on last Group 1 attempt but is better than that, having finished a close third in this race last year; tongue-tie and blinkers are now applied.

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 12-1

Draw: 4

5 Point Lonsdale

Sole runner for Ballydoyle but has weak claims, being towards the bottom of this pack on ratings; only sixth of eight in the Irish Champion Stakes most recently and is still seeking first win at the top level; won on heavy and soft this spring but ideally needs a drop back to Group 2 or lower.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 40-1

Draw: 3

6 Via Sistina

Acts on soft ground; below par over 1m in the Falmouth; has form figures of 21112 in her 1m1f-10.5f races for current stable, including Pretty Polly win at the Curragh; went very close in Deauville Group 1 when last seen; may rate higher still and holds fair claims kept to this sort of trip.

Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 15-2

Draw: 9

7 Horizon Dore

Acts on heavy ground; improving French three-year-old gelding who comfortably justified favouritism in the Prix Dollar at Longchamp (1m2f Group 2) three weeks ago, completing a four-timer and taking overall record to 6-8; brings a very attractive profile to this first Group 1 attempt; big player.

Trainer: Patrice Cottier

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Forecast odds: 11-4f

Draw: 2

8 King Of Steel

Acts on soft; clear second in the Derby on reappearance then went one better in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot; subsequently third in the King George and close fourth, dropped back to 1m2f, in the Irish Champion Stakes; that very solid campaign makes him a big player.

Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Forecast odds: 4-1

Draw: 1

9 Royal Rhyme

Progressive three-year-old who justified favouritism in Ayr Listed event (1m2f, good to soft) four weeks ago, following up his Glorious Goodwood handicap win and taking record on going softer than good to 4-4 (3-3 on soft); now upped a lot further in class but would be interesting granted slow ground.

Trainer: Karl Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Forecast odds: 16-1

Draw: 5

Verdict: our top Champion Stakes betting tip

By Steve Boow

Frankie Dettori's last ride in Britain could well be a winning one, with King Of Steel a very strong contender having performed well in the Derby, King George and Irish Champion Stakes this season. The selection has a Group 1 race in him and, with the legendary Italian on board, this can be his day. Progressive French gelding Horizon Dore is feared most, ahead of last year's winner Bay Bridge and smart mare Via Sistina. Ground softer than good would be a possible negative for Mostahdaf, who otherwise warrants respect, but a definite plus for Royal Rhyme.

