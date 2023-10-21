What A Shout: join a top team live from Ascot to bring you the British Champions Day lowdown

Join Emma Spencer, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal, Frankie Foster and guests live from Ascot racecourse to give you the best horse racing tips for Saturday's card on Champions Day.

Read this next:

'Paddington or Tahiyra for the QEII? I wouldn't back either of them' - your Champions Day questions answered

2023 Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Sign up here . New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on sports (cumulative odds evens+) within seven days of registration. First bet must be on sports. £30 in free bets and £10 in free spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a seven-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or proof of ID and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply .