'He was like Mick Jagger' - Oli Bell hails Frankie Dettori and a 'special' Champions Day

ITV Racing’s Oli Bell has enjoyed many unforgettable moments on the racecourse but said he had never witnessed scenes like the ones that accompanied Frankie Dettori’s farewell to British racing on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.

Dettori, who announced his decision to move to California later this year and ride in the US from next season, was saying goodbye to the British crowd and capped off a memorable day in the saddle with success on Trawlerman in the Long Distance Cup and King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes.

With more than 30,000 in attendance at the Berkshire track, many cheering on the rider on in each of his five rides, Bell was aware how emotional and poignant the afternoon of racing would be.

He said: "I knew with Frankie and the narrative around his farewell that it was going to be special, but what happened on the track just elevated it to a day that was above everyone’s wildest dreams.

"For him to win on King Of Steel, in the manner that he did, was the perfect end to his time in Britain as a jockey. It will probably go down as one of, if not, my greatest days on a racecourse – I absolutely loved it.

"It was a very special day and a fitting way to say goodbye, maybe for now, maybe for good, to, in my opinion, the greatest jockey of all time."

Oli Bell: Champions Day 'one of the greatest days' the presenter has had on a racecourse Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bell was on hand to speak to Dettori following his wins on Trawlerman and King Of Steel and was almost lost for words with the atmosphere as the jockey returned to the winner's enclosure.

He said: "Everyone’s cameras were out and he was like Mick Jagger – it was genuinely bonkers. The noise on the whole walkway was mad, especially when he came back into the paddock and gave those flying dismounts.

"I’ve heard lots of Frankie cheers in the past, but none quite like that. When I was walking back with him, it was totally crazy and I’ve genuinely not heard anything like that on a racecourse. He was playing up to it and the crowd were loving it – it was everything we’d hoped for.

"I know people say he’s not retiring, but he’s fully deserving of the send off he got because he’s been an amazing jockey for so many years and we’ve been lucky enough to have him."

From Dettori’s tributes to Big Rock winning the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes for Christopher Head and France, the day was stacked with so many brilliant stories and Bell hopes the racing community will grow as a result of what happened at Ascot.

He said: "I always think the team at Great British Racing, Qipco and Ascot put on a good event on Champions Day. In terms of educating and informing the new fans, entertaining the current fan and also the social racegoers, they all get it spot on.

"There were so many young racing fans, which was amazing. We were so lucky to see them and I hope they enjoyed the experience enough to want to come back."

