'I loved the way he didn't throw everything at him' - how Frankie Dettori produced a tactical masterclass on Trawlerman

Experience often trumps all and Frankie Dettori’s winning ride on Trawlerman in the Qipco-sponsored Long Distance Cup was a tactical masterclass.

Amo Racing’s outsider Maxident set some strong fractions from the front and a key moment came early on when Dettori decided to sit a few lengths off the leader, whereas the rest of the riders were content to give up significant ground to the front two.

By the back straight, Trawlerman was five lengths behind Maxident but had a lead approaching double that on Kyprios in third.

Trawlerman (right) hits the front on the approach to the home straight with Kyprios (white sleeves) making up ground

Dettori bided his time when Maxident’s effort petered out approaching the turn into the home straight, with Kyprios making up significant ground and heading the Godolphin stayer at the three-furlong marker on the home bend.

Kyprios hits the front in the straight but Dettori sits quietly on Trawlerman in second

Rather than urging his mount for a response, Dettori sat quietly on Trawlerman, who hit a high of 1,000 in running on the Betfair Exchange. When Kyprios, who was matched at 1.02, failed to extend clear early in the straight, Dettori sensed it was not all over.

Frankie Dettori pulls Trawlerman off the rail and his mount gives a renewed effort

Steered away from the inside rail towards the centre of the track, Trawlerman began to respond and gave a renewed effort with two furlongs to run and Dettori in full drive.

Trawlerman swoops inside the final furlong to gain a narrow lead back over Kyprios

Switching his whip to his left hand, Dettori eked out a surge from Trawlerman, who nosed in front with half a furlong to go. It remained a close battle all the way to the line and Trawlerman did just enough to hold the 11-10 favourite by a neck.

Trawlerman prevails by a neck at the line Credit: Alan Crowhurst

What was said

Frankie Dettori

"Trawlerman was doing a bit too much and when Ryan came to me, I thought we were a spent force. When Kyprios didn’t go away from me though, I thought we might have something left here. He was very gutsy.”

John Gosden

"Maxident was going a stride quick to say the least and Frankie used him as a target. I loved the way, with all those years of experience, he then collected Trawlerman in the straight rather than throwing everything at him straight away. He waited, and at that point Kyprios went by, but he had a little bit left to go and get him. Frankie said he’s not as young and strong as he used to be but he’s a whole lot wiser. When he’s at his peak, there’s no greater jockey.”

Ruby Walsh

“Trawlerman was quite keen early on and a key point was when Frankie went forward to track Maxident and Kyprios left him to it. Kyprios was a long way back at Swinley Bottom and Ryan was nudging him to make up ground. Frankie kept waiting, had a little look between his legs before turning into the straight, and he sat there and played a waiting game. When Kyprios came to him, Frankie didn’t get involved in the race. He stayed sitting, let Ryan Moore go by him and Kyprios didn’t go by and put the race to bed. When Frankie switched out wider in the straight, it was a key moment. He didn’t want to eyeball Kyprios and came with a swoop at the furlong pole. It was a clever ride.”

