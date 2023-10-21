Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
16:25 Ascot

'I was never in any danger' - front-runners rule supreme as The Gatekeeper strikes at 25-1

The Gatekeeper: winner of the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot
The Gatekeeper: winner of the Balmoral Handicap at AscotCredit: Mark Cranham
Play20 ran
16:25 Ascot1m Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    15The Gatekeeper
    25/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    13Ropey Guest
    40/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Docklands
    7/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    7Bopedro
    10/1

The Gatekeeper provided Joe Fanning with victory on his sole ride on British Champions Day when the pair made all to land the Balmoral Handicap.

The 25-1 shot dictated the pace under the 53-year-old jockey and stayed on doggedly in rain-soaked conditions at Ascot, winning by a length from the persistent Ropey Guest with Docklands in third. 

It was the biggest victory yet for The Gatekeeper, who has been a regular runner in big handicaps this season and was making his 15th start this year. 

"He's had a tough year but keeps running on well and he loved that ground," said the winning jockey. "He was travelling all the way with me and I was never in any danger.

"It's not been too bad a day for the veterans and these Saturday handicaps are nice to get, so it's a good one."

The Charlie Johnston-trained four-year-old recorded his fifth success, with his last win awarded in the stewards' room at Goodwood in August after suffering interference. 

The amended result marked a successful return to the track after finishing a gallant second in the Golden Mile three weeks before, also under Fanning, with a defeat at York sandwiched between the two creditable efforts.

The Balmoral victory was the 98th winner of the year for owners Middleham Park and continued the winning trend of front-runners, with Art Power, Big Rock and Poptronic capitalising on the testing conditions.

Awaal, who was sent off 11-2 favourite in the mile contest, was unable to make an impact and finished 12th of the 20 runners. 

Read more:

Frankie Dettori bows out of British racing with magnificent victory on King Of Steel in Champion Stakes 

'The best day of my life' - redemption for Aurelien Lemaitre as French raider Big Rock blows away rivals 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 21 October 2023Last updated 19:01, 21 October 2023
icon
16:25 AscotPlay
Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored By Qipco)20 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    15The Gatekeeper
    25/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    13Ropey Guest
    40/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Docklands
    7/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    7Bopedro
    10/1
more inReports
more inReports