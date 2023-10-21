'I was never in any danger' - front-runners rule supreme as The Gatekeeper strikes at 25-1

The Gatekeeper provided Joe Fanning with victory on his sole ride on British Champions Day when the pair made all to land the Balmoral Handicap.

The 25-1 shot dictated the pace under the 53-year-old jockey and stayed on doggedly in rain-soaked conditions at Ascot, winning by a length from the persistent Ropey Guest with Docklands in third.

It was the biggest victory yet for The Gatekeeper, who has been a regular runner in big handicaps this season and was making his 15th start this year.

"He's had a tough year but keeps running on well and he loved that ground," said the winning jockey. "He was travelling all the way with me and I was never in any danger.

"It's not been too bad a day for the veterans and these Saturday handicaps are nice to get, so it's a good one."

The Charlie Johnston-trained four-year-old recorded his fifth success, with his last win awarded in the stewards' room at Goodwood in August after suffering interference.

The amended result marked a successful return to the track after finishing a gallant second in the Golden Mile three weeks before, also under Fanning, with a defeat at York sandwiched between the two creditable efforts.

The Balmoral victory was the 98th winner of the year for owners Middleham Park and continued the winning trend of front-runners, with Art Power, Big Rock and Poptronic capitalising on the testing conditions.

Awaal, who was sent off 11-2 favourite in the mile contest, was unable to make an impact and finished 12th of the 20 runners.

