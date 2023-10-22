Big Rock team keen to take up the challenge again next season after dominant QEII display
Christopher Head is looking forward to sitting down and planning another bold campaign for Queen Elizabeth II Stakes hero Big Rock after he confirmed that owner Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals has committed to racing on at four with his star miler, just as he will with dual Classic winner Blue Rose Cen.
In the immediate aftermath of Big Rock's demolition job at Ascot, Head was keen to stress that a conversation would need to be had over whether the son of Rock Of Gibraltar would stay in training.
But speaking at Saint-Cloud on Sunday, Head said that the Yeguada Centurion principal had decided to chase more glory with Big Rock, with further visits to Britain likely next season.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Criterium International: 'Oisin said he’s the best two-year-old he's ridden this year' - David Menuisier revels in Group 1 triumph
- Criterium de Saint-Cloud: 'He could be a Classic horse' - Los Angeles 20-1 for 2024 Derby after Group 1 win
- 'He came out of the Moulin brilliantly' - Christopher Head delighted with Big Rock ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
- Cristian Demuro hails 'extraterrestrial' Ace Impact as Arc and Jockey Club hero is retired
- The year of living dangerously: Rouget has masterminded an extraordinary and daring season with Ace Impact
- Criterium International: 'Oisin said he’s the best two-year-old he's ridden this year' - David Menuisier revels in Group 1 triumph
- Criterium de Saint-Cloud: 'He could be a Classic horse' - Los Angeles 20-1 for 2024 Derby after Group 1 win
- 'He came out of the Moulin brilliantly' - Christopher Head delighted with Big Rock ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
- Cristian Demuro hails 'extraterrestrial' Ace Impact as Arc and Jockey Club hero is retired
- The year of living dangerously: Rouget has masterminded an extraordinary and daring season with Ace Impact