Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
France
premium

Big Rock team keen to take up the challenge again next season after dominant QEII display

Queen Camilla with Christopher Head and Aurelien Lemaitre after Big Rock's victory in the QEII Stakes
Queen Camilla with Christopher Head and Aurelien Lemaitre after Big Rock's victory in the QEII StakesCredit: John Phillips (Getty Images)

Christopher Head is looking forward to sitting down and planning another bold campaign for Queen Elizabeth II Stakes hero Big Rock after he confirmed that owner Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals has committed to racing on at four with his star miler, just as he will with dual Classic winner Blue Rose Cen.

In the immediate aftermath of Big Rock's demolition job at Ascot, Head was keen to stress that a conversation would need to be had over whether the son of Rock Of Gibraltar would stay in training. 

But speaking at Saint-Cloud on Sunday, Head said that the Yeguada Centurion principal had decided to chase more glory with Big Rock, with further visits to Britain likely next season.  

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 22 October 2023Last updated 18:41, 22 October 2023
icon
more inFrance
more inFrance