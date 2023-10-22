Big Rock team keen to take up the challenge again next season after dominant QEII display

Christopher Head is looking forward to sitting down and planning another bold campaign for Queen Elizabeth II Stakes hero Big Rock after he confirmed that owner Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals has committed to racing on at four with his star miler, just as he will with dual Classic winner Blue Rose Cen .

In the immediate aftermath of Big Rock's demolition job at Ascot, Head was keen to stress that a conversation would need to be had over whether the son of Rock Of Gibraltar would stay in training.

But speaking at Saint-Cloud on Sunday, Head said that the Yeguada Centurion principal had decided to chase more glory with Big Rock, with further visits to Britain likely next season.