British Champions Day tips 2023: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts

2.25: Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes

By Kevin Morley

Free Wind and Jackie Oh are fighting it out for favouritism, but neither has been prolific this term and they are worth opposing.

The overpriced one is French raider Rue Boissonade, who should have no problem with conditions. She didn't get the best of runs when fourth in Longchamp's Group 1 Prix de Royallieu last time and a smoother passage may be all she needs.

Rue Boissonade 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Gerald Mosse Tnr: M Delzangles

1.50: Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes

By Tom Segal

William Haggas has an excellent record at this meeting over the years and Sense Of Duty seems to have been slightly overlooked in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes.

All season long the sprinters have been beating each other and, while last year's winner Kinross is clearly the one to beat, I thought he was below par in the Foret last time. He's not unbeatable over 6f in any case.

This race has been Sense Of Duty's aim for some time. She was very much in need of the run when third on heavy ground over 5f on her comeback at Newbury but a stiff 6f is her thing and I can't get it out of my mind how impressive she was when thrashing Annaf at Newcastle last season. Furthermore, I think she will relish the give in the ground.

Sense Of Duty 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.05 Ascot: Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

By Paul Kealy

Nashwa had another cracking run when given far too much to do in the Irish Champion Stakes last month.

She has long looked capable of handling the drop to a mile, and she proved that in the Falmouth in July, slamming Remarquee by five lengths, which is four lengths more than Tahirya managed at Royal Ascot.

The latter is second favourite because she has a load of 1s next to her name, but Nashwa's form is considerably better as things stand, while she has travelled very well on bad ground in the past without quite getting home on it over further.

I don't see why she won't beat Paddington again, or the rest of them.

Nashwa 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.45 Ascot: Qipco Champion Stakes

By Charlie Huggins

Sir Michael Stoute's five-year-old must be respected as he returns to defend his Champion Stakes crown off the back of an excellent effort in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on unsuitable ground.

Although the ground at Longchamp was officially described as good to soft, times demonstrated that it was one of the quickest-ground Arcs to be run in recent memory. The fact that Bay Bridge, who needs cut in the ground, managed to finish sixth, is a testament to the form he's in.

The switch from the round track to the inner track has helped Bay Bridge's opposition but Horizon Dore has yet to prove himself at Group 1 level and I'm not convinced the form amounts to much.

Soft in the going description will not suit Mostahdaf, and Bay Bridge can reverse the Royal Ascot form with his Prince of Wales's Stakes conqueror.

Bay Bridge 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

