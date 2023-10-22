Frankie Dettori boosted the Champions Day crowd - and one of those present could soon be living at 10 Downing Street
There were two remarkable outcomes late on Qipco British Champions Day.
The first was Frankie Dettori winning his final race as a full-time British-based jockey. The second came shortly afterwards when, for the first time I can remember, a racecourse posted an official attendance figure that felt too low.
For the sport's end-of-season celebration, this was a welcome boost. Last year's crowd of 23,872 was down on 2021's 25,324. If Baaeed made any positive difference to the number of tickets sold, it was only in helping to contain the year-on-year fall. On Saturday, Dettori really did make a difference, the 30,369 attendance representing a significant increase on last year's figure. The British Champions Series team that organised the day – and did an extremely good job in doing so – received the reward it deserved.
- The Grand National more than ever needs luck - but it still has so much in its favour
- We asked the government and Gambling Commission a straight question – we did not get a straight answer
- The entente cordiale is strong - but Arc weekend may be losing out to Champions Day
- How losing punters are using bookmakers' fears of the Gambling Commission to hold them to ransom
- Black market comments expose yet another example of the Gambling Commission's ignorance
