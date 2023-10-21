Soft-ground specialists: six horses who will relish conditions on British Champions Day at Ascot

1.15 Ascot: Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup

Given he's been a non-runner on eight occasions when the ground was quick, it's safe to say that Trueshan, who has recorded all but two of his 13 turf wins on ground softer than good, likes to get his toe in.

His two best turf Racing Post Ratings have come on soft ground, when storming seven and a half lengths clear of Search For A Song in this race in 2020 and beating superstar stayer Stradivarius in the 2021 Prix du Cadran.

After a couple of below-par efforts in the spring, Trueshan was given wind surgery, which seems to have revitalised him. He has won his last two starts, proving too strong for Sweet William in the Doncaster Cup and bolting up to claim his second Prix du Cadran.

He has won this race for the last three years and arrives in much better form than his main market rival Kyprios, who looked laboured on his first start for 344 days behind Eldar Eldarov in the Irish St Leger.

1.50 Ascot: Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes

As indicated by the huge market move after she was confirmed at the five-day stage, Vadream is at her best when the ground is soft, and she has every chance of giving Charlie Fellowes a breakthrough Group 1 victory.

Vadream has form figures of 131 when tackling six furlongs on soft or heavy ground, which includes a four-and-a-half-length romp in the Listed Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster in April.

She also won the next time she faced soft ground, coming with a late rattle to deny subsequent Nunthorpe scorer Live In The Dream when dropped to five furlongs in the Palace House Stakes in May.

Vadream: boasts strong form on soft ground Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Quick enough ground can be blamed for her subsequent defeats, but she returned from a 84-day break with a close fifth in the Bengough Stakes three weeks ago – producing her highest RPR away from soft ground.

Fellowes told the Racing Post on Wednesday, "when the ground is soft, she's as good as there is", and she's clearly in the form of her life.

2.25 Ascot: Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes

Above The Curve is another who is at her best when the ground has some juice in it, with her top five RPRs coming with some cut in the ground.

Four of those have been achieved since May, including when winning the Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud, where she had three subsequent Group 1 winners – Mqse De Sevigne, India and Nashwa – behind her.

Despite not winning since, she has run respectably in defeat, with a half-length second to Al Husn in the Nassau, again finishing in front of Nashwa, and a two-length defeat in the Prix Jean Romanet.

The ground would've been quick enough for her at Longchamp on Arc weekend, when she wasn't beaten far in the Prix Vermeille on her first try at a mile and a half, and she could be dangerous if allowed to dictate matters from the front.

3.05 Ascot: Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

Connections of Angle Bleu stumped up the £70,000 needed to supplement him on Monday and are clearly expecting a good run with soft ground in his favour.

Angel Bleu has form figures of 111161 on ground soft or worse and was last seen winning the Group 2 Celebration Mile at Goodwood in August, producing the joint-highest RPR of his career.

Angel Blue: will appreciate the testing conditions in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

He's already a dual winner at the highest level, having landed the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Criterium International as a juvenile, and could outrun his big odds.

3.45 Ascot: Qipco Champion Stakes

Royal Rhyme takes a big leap in grade as tackles the Champion Stakes and the worsening ground has given connections hope of a Group 1 shock.

He arrives with a record of 4-7, with each win achieved when tackling an ease in the ground, the latest coming in the Listed Doonside Cup at Ayr last month.

Before that he stormed clear for a six-and-half-length victory in the Kincsem handicap at Glorious Goodwood, earning himself a 13lb hike in the rankings, and this upwardly mobile three-year-old could have plenty more to come on this surface.

Royal Rhyme (right): recent Ayr winner likely to enjoy ease in the ground on Saturday Credit: John Grossick

4.25 Ascot: Balmoral Handicap

Al Mubhir looks to be quite high in the handicap but his proven ability to act on a soft surface should make him a major player in the Balmoral Handicap.

An easy winner of a heavy-ground handicap at Haydock last October, he returned from wind surgery and a 169-day break with a good fifth in similar conditions in the Lincoln.

He showed the benefit of that reappearance when storming over four lengths clear of Wobwobwob, who has since won the Ayr Silver Cup, in soft ground at Leicester and was the only one to make ground from the rear when eighth in the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood. He's run well in three starts in Listed company, too.

The draw will no doubt have a big say, but Al Mubhir thrives in soft conditions and could yet improve beyond handicaps.

