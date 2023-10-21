Sam James enjoys 'surreal' Group 1 breakthrough as 22-1 Poptronic makes all in Fillies & Mares Stakes

Sam James did not know whether to laugh or cry after partnering Poptronic to a shock win in the Group 1 Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, but it was unmistakable how much a first strike at the highest level meant to one of unsung grafters of the weighing room in the north.

After a week riding at Musselburgh, Nottingham and Newcastle, James was called into action on Champions Day for the first time and grasped the opportunity tightly as he made almost every yard of the running to record a 22-1 success.

Raised in Wales, James served his apprenticeship with Kevin Prendergast in Ireland before a stint with David O'Meara in North Yorkshire. More recently he has successfully joined forces with trainer Grant Tuer, as well as slotting in neatly with the powerful Karl Burke stable, and securing the biggest win of his career for Burke clearly made the occasion extra special.

"I can't believe it to be honest, it feels surreal," said 33-year-old James. "It didn't go right the last day in France [in the Group 1 Prix de Royallieu] and I owe a lot to Karl to put me on these horses. I've ridden her pretty much every start and there will have been a lot of lads queueing to ride her and Karl and the owners were very good to keep me on."

While happy to be prominent, James didn't anticipate leading but he judged the pace perfectly to hold the late challenge of Bluestocking and Jackie Oh, with two necks separating the first three home.

"She's not the easiest and is on her toes, but Karl and his daughter Kelly who rides her every day do a great job," the rider added. "All she does is gallop and she's tough. I didn't want to try and fight her today and I was able to get a breather into her when I needed to.

"This is massive for me. I've never even ridden here on Champions Day. These are the winners that make it all worthwhile."

It was also a dream result for small-scale owner-breeders David and Yvonne Blunt and while Burke watched from home, his daughter, Kelly, paid tribute to the winning connections.

"David and Yvonne only have three mares and this filly has won at two, three and four now and landed a Group 1," she said. "She's meant to be going to the mares' sale in December but David has just said he'll have to evaluate now.

"I ride her every day at home and have always had a lot of faith in her. She's never run on that ground but she's tough and I thought she'd keep ploughing through. It was nerve-wracking to watch and for the stable to get another Group 1 is fantastic."

