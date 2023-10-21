Cracking the Champions Day puzzle with Richard Birch's Ascot tips

Tipster Richard Birch takes you through the star-studded card for Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot. Find out his fancies below . . .

1.15 Ascot

Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup, 2m, Group 2

Richard Birch’s tip: Sweet William each-way

Kyprios and Trueshan dominate the market, but neither make standout appeal at best odds respectively of 11-8 and 2-1. I would rather back the immensely progressive Sweet William, a general 10-1 shot, who will love the ground and looks likely to produce yet another career-best performance.

Sweet William 13:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

1.50 Ascot

Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes, 6f, Group 1

Richard Birch’s tip: Rohaan

Five-time Ascot winner Rohaan looked in tremendous heart when unleashing his trademark late burst to score in handicap company last time out. He has plenty to find with hot favourite Kinross on official ratings, but very soft ground at this time of year can be a great leveller and he could be back to his best.

Rohaan 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: David Evans

2.25 Ascot

Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, 1m4f, Group 1

Richard Birch’s tip: Time Lock

Time Lock looked a much-improved model when thrashing Group 3 rivals at Newmarket last time. That was on good to firm ground, but she boasts proven form with considerable cut underfoot, and is preferred to Bluestocking, who acts well on soft and may be sharpened by first-time cheekpieces.

Time Lock 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

3.05 Ascot

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, 1m, Group 1

Richard Birch’s tip: Tahiyra

Tahiyra, on the back of just four races this year – and only one since Royal Ascot – arrives fresher than most. That could be the key in a likely battle with Paddington, who has been in action seven times in 2023 and was beaten last time out at York. Nashwa won’t be far away in what promises to be a cracker.

Tahiyra 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

3.45 Ascot

Qipco Champions Stakes, 1m2f, Group 1

Richard Birch’s tip: King Of Steel

There is no Auguste Rodin in this race, which must be music to the ears of King Of Steel’s connections. Only beaten half a length by the Ballydoyle superstar in the Derby, there are grounds for thinking a stiff mile and a quarter round Ascot will prove ideal for Roger Varian’s colt. Bay Bridge can chase him home.

King Of Steel 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Roger Varian

4.25 Ascot

Balmoral Handicap, 1m

Richard Birch’s tip: Migration

Migration, luckless in this race 12 months ago, is now 4lb higher following his victory in the Lincoln in April. Heavy ground plays to the strengths of the David Menuisier-trained seven-year-old, and he can give the weight away off a light campaign. This will have been the big target since Doncaster.

Migration 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: David Menuisier

Champions Day highlights

The big race

The Champion Stakes . Mostahdaf has the chance to establish himself as Europe's best if he can back up his wins in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International. King Of Steel has run some huge victories in defeat this season with connections desperate to add a Group 1 victory to his CV while French raider Horizon Dore brings the wildcard factor as he steps up to the highest level for the first time after racking up four successive victories at home in Listed, Group 3 and Group 2 company. Throw in last year's winner Bay Bridge and you have a mouthwatering contest.

The big horse

Paddington became the breakout star of the summer when embarking on a stunning six-race winning sequence (seven going back to his maiden victory at the Curragh a year ago) and returns following a break since suffering defeat in the Juddmonte International. Previously successful in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes, Coral-Eclipse and Sussex Stakes, Paddington is back at his optimum trip over Ascot's stiff mile and he should have no issues with the testing conditions. His legion of fans are sure to be out in force in what could prove his final appearance with retirement to stud at the end of the year likely.

The big story

The farewell tour to end all farewell tours which turned out not to be a farewell tour at all comes to a close with the legendary Frankie Dettori set to take his final rides on a British racecourse. He would be disappointed not to go out with at least one winner before setting his sights on California, with Kinross a hot favourite for the Sprint and King Of Steel strongly fancied for the Champion Stakes. Trawlerman (Long Distance Cup), Free Wind (Fillies & Mares) and Chaldean (QEII) provide ample depth to his book of rides.

Read these next:

British Champions Day tips 2023: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Soft-ground specialists: six horses who will relish conditions on British Champions Day at Ascot

ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six ITV races on Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.