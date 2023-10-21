Beaten Kinross hits 1.01 in-running as 40-1 Art Power battles back to spoil Frankie Dettori's Ascot party in Champions Sprint

For much of the final furlong it appeared as though Kinross would record back-to-back successes in the Champions Sprint under the man of the moment Frankie Dettori but David Allan had other ideas aboard one of the forgotten horses, Art Power.

Last year's winner touched 1.01 on Betfair when sweeping to the front under Dettori, who had won the opener on Trawlerman, but Art Power battled back to provide Allan with his first domestic Group 1 win.

The King Power-owned six-year-old was running in the race for a fourth time, having finished eighth behind Kinross last season, and was bidding for his first victory at the highest level at the 15th attempt.

"He's had a few bad-luck stories," said trainer Tim Easterby, who joked he did not feel too bad about spoiling the Dettori party. "He's finished in the first four nearly every time he's run here and always runs to the line. I thought he was going to finish second but then he started to go again."

Art Power had developed a reputation as a sprinter who fares better in Ireland than anywhere else. Before Champions Day, he had won twice in eight starts this campaign, and both wins came at the Curragh.

He then finished down the field in the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp this month, and Easterby said: "He looked great today. He lost a load of weight when he ran in France but he's just come back. He's just brilliant.

David Allan smiles after victory on Art Power on British Champions Day at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"We gelded him in January, because we couldn't get a job for him at stud. He takes everything well and is great to train. I thought David gave him a fantastic ride. They broke well and when he travels, he's hard to beat."

Allan would have been forgiven for believing Art Power would not be the horse to provide him with his Group 1 breakthrough. The jockey was on board for many of Art Power's 14 attempts at the top level, including in this race last year.

"As Frankie came to me I wasn't too happy, I thought I was going to get beaten a neck here and be really cheesed off but he dug in really well for me the last half furlong and couldn't believe he got back up," said Allan. "I had no company for a lot of the race and when he got a bit of company he really stuck his neck out and ran through the line. I couldn't pull him up. I don't know if that was excitement or what but I couldn't stop him.

"It's great for him to get a Group 1 as he's had a few attempts and he's run some good races. You're thinking, 'Is he ever going to win one?' but he was awesome today, I couldn't believe how well he travelled."

Easterby did not commit to a firm plan for Art Power but suggested a trip to Hong Kong in December could be under consideration.

