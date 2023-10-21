'What an incredible performance to finish with' - Kia Joorabchian praises Frankie Dettori after emotional King Of Steel win

King Of Steel’s Champion Stakes success was not just emotional for Frankie Dettori, with football agent and Amo Racing owner Kia Joorabchian describing it as an “amazing” end to the rider’s glittering career in Britain.

Having cut ties with retained rider Kevin Stott last month, Joorabchian was searching for a new jockey for his Derby second in the £1.3 million event and Dettori contacted Joorabchian in the hope of taking the ride.

It proved to be a fairytale result for the jockey and Joorabchian had a tear in his eye when soaking in the raucous atmosphere, with racing fans chanting ‘Oh Frankie Dettori’ to the exiting rider, and coming to terms with the big-race success for the Roger Varian-trained colt.

"I'm so emotional," Joorabchian said. "Frankie is the King of Ascot and King Of Steel deserved that.

"I'm so happy for Frankie – he deserves this more than anything in the world. He called me and asked if he could ride King Of Steel. What could I say to that?

"It's been a wonderful day and there has been an incredible atmosphere. It's all for Frankie, what a career he has had and what an incredible performance to finish with.

"King Of Steel was second in the Derby and we've set him some really tough tests. He's come through it and has been trained amazingly by Roger."

William Haggas had to settle for sixth and seventh in the Champion Stakes with Dubai Honour and My Prospero but was full of appreciation for Dettori’s winning ride and his contribution to the sport in Britain.

Haggas told ITV: “That was a great moment. Only Frankie could have done that.

“He rode a brilliant race on Trawlerman at the start of the day and coming from last to first on King Of Steel, on a day when you’ve had to be on the speed, was fantastic. It was a cracking way to finish and we owe him so much. We really will miss him.”

