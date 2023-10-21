'We've been pretty lucky' - Ascot clerk pleased with track conditions as Champions Day arrives

Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels provided a positive update on track conditions before Qipco British Champions Day as the going was unchanged from Friday due to only a small amount of rain falling overnight.

The first of six top-class races begins at 1.15, with the card featuring four Group 1 contests, including the Champion Stakes (3.45 ).

Stickels said: "We're soft on the straight course and good to soft, soft in places on the inner Flat course. We could get occasional showers at anytime, but we've only had 0.2mm of rain since yesterday and we've been pretty lucky."

Market movers

1.15 Ascot

Trawlerman 7-1 (from 10)

2.25 Ascot

Bluestocking 11-2 (from 15-2)

3.05 Ascot

Chaldean 10-1 (from 12)

4.25 Ascot

The Gatekeeper 33-1 (from 50)

