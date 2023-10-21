Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
British Champions Day

'We've been pretty lucky' - Ascot clerk pleased with track conditions as Champions Day arrives

Qipco British Champions Day takes centre stage at Ascot
Qipco British Champions Day takes centre stage at AscotCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels provided a positive update on track conditions before Qipco British Champions Day as the going was unchanged from Friday due to only a small amount of rain falling overnight. 

The first of six top-class races begins at 1.15, with the card featuring four Group 1 contests, including the Champion Stakes (3.45).

Stickels said: "We're soft on the straight course and good to soft, soft in places on the inner Flat course. We could get occasional showers at anytime, but we've only had 0.2mm of rain since yesterday and we've been pretty lucky."

Market movers

1.15 Ascot
Trawlerman 7-1 (from 10)

2.25 Ascot
Bluestocking 11-2 (from 15-2)

3.05 Ascot
Chaldean 10-1 (from 12)

4.25 Ascot
The Gatekeeper 33-1 (from 50)

Read these next:

Cracking the Champions Day puzzle with Richard Birch's Ascot tips 

Soft-ground specialists: six horses who will relish conditions on British Champions Day at Ascot 

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 21 October 2023Last updated 09:29, 21 October 2023
icon
more inBritish Champions Day
more inBritish Champions Day