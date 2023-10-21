Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:05 Ascot

'He's an unbelievable horse' - French raider Big Rock blows away rivals in Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

Big Rock: dominant in the QEII
Big Rock: dominant in the QEIICredit: Edward Whitaker
Play11 ran
15:05 Ascot1m Flat, Group 1
Distance: 1mClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Big Rock
    5/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Facteur Cheval
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    11Tahiyra
    7/2

Big Rock blew his rivals away to claim a wide-margin success and secure a 1-2 for France in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. 

The 5-1 runner dominated the mile contest by setting a hard pace under Aurelien Lemaitre, pulling well clear of his rivals in testing conditions at Ascot. 

Tahiyra attempted to reel in the longtime leader but was unable to land a blow under Chris Hayes, with the multiple Group 1 winner collared at the line by Facteur Cheval to seal the French 1-2. 

"It's very amazing to win today, he's an unbelievable horse," said Lemaitre. 

"We went a very good pace and he loved the ground. He's very strong and galloped easily in front." 

Big Rock: winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
Big Rock: winner of the Queen Elizabeth II StakesCredit: Alan Crowhurst

It was a first top-level success for the Christopher Head-trained colt, who finished runner-up in Group 1 company in his last three starts including behind Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club and Inspiral in the Jacques le Marois in August. 

He landed the Group 3 Prix de Guiche at Chantilly in May, when he strode five lengths clear of Champion Stakes runner Horizon Dore. 

Paddington, who was sent of 7-4 favourite under Ryan Moore, raced keenly but failed to pick up and finished ninth of 11 runners. The 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean, ridden by Frankie Dettori, finished a place behind him in tenth. 

Read these next:

'That was nuts, absolutely nuts' - fantastic Frankie Dettori raises the roof with epic defeat of Kyprios on Trawlerman 

Beaten Kinross hits 1.01 in-running as 40-1 Art Power battles back to spoil Frankie Dettori's Ascot party in Champions Sprint 

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 21 October 2023Last updated 15:52, 21 October 2023
icon
15:05 AscotPlay
Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By Qipco) (Group 1) (British Champions Mile)11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Big Rock
    5/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Facteur Cheval
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    11Tahiyra
    7/2
more inReports
more inReports