'He's an unbelievable horse' - French raider Big Rock blows away rivals in Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

Big Rock blew his rivals away to claim a wide-margin success and secure a 1-2 for France in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

The 5-1 runner dominated the mile contest by setting a hard pace under Aurelien Lemaitre, pulling well clear of his rivals in testing conditions at Ascot.

Tahiyra attempted to reel in the longtime leader but was unable to land a blow under Chris Hayes, with the multiple Group 1 winner collared at the line by Facteur Cheval to seal the French 1-2.

"It's very amazing to win today, he's an unbelievable horse," said Lemaitre.

"We went a very good pace and he loved the ground. He's very strong and galloped easily in front."

Big Rock: winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Credit: Alan Crowhurst

It was a first top-level success for the Christopher Head-trained colt, who finished runner-up in Group 1 company in his last three starts including behind Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club and Inspiral in the Jacques le Marois in August.

He landed the Group 3 Prix de Guiche at Chantilly in May, when he strode five lengths clear of Champion Stakes runner Horizon Dore.

Paddington, who was sent of 7-4 favourite under Ryan Moore, raced keenly but failed to pick up and finished ninth of 11 runners. The 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean, ridden by Frankie Dettori, finished a place behind him in tenth.

