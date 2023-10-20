'It'll take a very good one to win it' - stellar Champion Stakes field primed for blockbuster battle

With a string of four consecutive wins to his name and a highly progressive profile, it’s no surprise French raider Horizon Dore looks likely to start favourite for what nonetheless appears a wide-open race.

The lightly raced three-year-old, winner of six of his eight starts, served up a career-best for the Longchamp crowd on his latest start when beating Jack Darcy a length and a quarter in the Group 2 Prix Dollar over Arc weekend.

He was value for more than the official margin, and looks well equipped to make a successful breakthrough into Group 1 company at the first attempt.

Pauline Chehboub of Gousserie Racing, owners of Horizon Dore, said: “Mickael Barzalona knows him well. I’m pretty relaxed about the weather as he has proved he handles soft ground as well as faster conditions.

“We’re heading there with high hopes that we might be able to come away with the same result as we achieved with Sealiway [winner of the running in 2021 under Barzalona].”

Mickael Barzalona: rides Horizon Dore Credit: Edward Whitaker

She added: “He’s a horse who is pretty adaptable in terms of how a race sets up and track configuration.

“When he ran in very soft ground in the Prix de Guiche he wasn’t 100 per cent and he needed the run that day. He still ran a very good race and is a lot stronger now than he was at the start of the year.

“We’re confident he’ll go on the ground. While he has shown a real turn of foot on good ground, he’s just a much stronger horse now.

“He's a fresh horse at the top of his form and is ready to take on these top older horses. He's only three and the best is still to come with him.”

A step up in trip for Horizon Dore could be on the cards after Ascot. Chehboub added: “We're already thinking about running him over a mile and a half in the future.

“He is entered in Japan, Bahrain and Hong Kong, and while we’re focused on Ascot, if everything there went well then Hong Kong Cup offers him plenty of time to recover.”

Bay Bridge out to defend his title

Last year’s Champion Stakes was supposed to provide a fitting farewell to the brilliant Baaeed, who started 1-4 favourite to preserve his unbeaten record.

However, things didn’t go according to script and the power-packed Bay Bridge took full advantage of Baaeed under-performing in fourth to beat Adayar half a length.

It was a performance of both class and strength, and a series of excellent displays this term means Sir Michael Stoute’s runner returns to the scene of his greatest success with a big chance of winning the Group 1 again.

Even though Bay Bridge won the 1m4f September Stakes at Kempton last month in fine style from Candleford, there seems little doubt he is a mile-and-a-quarter specialist.

Bay Bridge defeated Adayar in last year's Champion Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

He probably failed to stay a mile and a half in the red-hot cauldron of the Arc, but still ran an excellent race in finishing sixth to Ace Impact, only weakening inside the final furlong.

“He appears to have come out of the Arc well and he ran very well there,” said John O’Connor, of Ballylinch Stud, who owns the five-year-old with James Wigan.

“If he can go back and defend his crown then that would be wonderful. It looks like this is his best trip and his highest ratings are at a mile and a quarter.”

King Of Steel delights Varian in build-up

There is no Auguste Rodin in the nine-runner line-up, which can only be good news for connections of King Of Steel .

The son of Wootton Bassett was denied as a 66-1 shot in the Derby, beaten half a length by Ballydoyle superstar Auguste Rodin.

He again suffered a rear view of that rival when fourth in the Irish Champion Stakes, nonetheless running with great credit.

King Of Steel clearly loves Ascot. He won the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes in smooth style at the royal meeting in June, and also finished third behind Hukum and Westover in the Group 1 King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes the following month, his effort just flattening out inside the final furlong.

A stiff mile and a quarter at the Berkshire track looks ideal for him and the vibes from the Roger Varian stable this week have been conspicuously upbeat.

“We’re very happy with the horse,” Varian said. “He’s had some tough races this year, but not too many.

“He has trained nicely since the Irish Champion Stakes and has built up to this race in pleasing fashion.

“A mile and a quarter at Ascot should suit him very well and, while it wouldn’t be normal not to worry about the ground – they’ve had lots and lots of rain – there is nothing we can do about it.”

Varian believes this year’s Champion Stakes is “an open race and will take a very good one to win it”.

“Horizon Dore is progressive. When a three-year-old gets on an upward curve like that you don’t know what the ceiling is,” Varian said.

“I have plenty of respect for Bay Bridge, who is sure to be suited by a mile and a quarter on soft ground, but my horse has been training great. I’m looking forward to it.”

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Dubai Honour and My Prospero

Dubai Honour ran in the Eclipse. It was his first run back in Britain after his wins in Australia and his third at Sha Tin. He had a gallop at Newmarket the other day. He is likely to need the run, I'm afraid, but he will love the ground and I still expect him to run a good race. My Prospero is interesting. The horse is very well. We’ve been thinking about putting the blinkers or tongue-tie, or both, on for some time in the hope of finding some improvement, but have saved them for this race.

John Gosden, trainer of Mostahdaf

We've planned this race since York, but I will be walking the track before racing with Angus Gold and discussing his participation with the owner. He's had a nice break between races, but that is how the races have fallen and he's been going well at home. Hopefully the ground on the inner track is not too testing.

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Point Lonsdale

He's in good form. He is a solid horse and has form in soft ground. He is a versatile type of horse, is very consistent and he ran well in the Irish Champion Stakes where he was only beaten three or four lengths. He's a hardy horse and should run a nice race.

Clifford Lee, rider of Royal Rhyme

They've moved the track to the inner, but I would have preferred it to be on the outer as he likes it really testing. It’s a big step up in class, but he has ability and it would be nice to see him run a big race. If he finished in the first four it would be a career best.

