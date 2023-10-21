Frankie Dettori bows out of British racing with magnificent victory on King Of Steel in Champion Stakes

Racing legend Frankie Dettori bowed out of British racing with victory aboard King Of Steel in the Qipco Champion Stakes.

The Ascot crowd erupted as Dettori delivered the Roger Varian-trained runner from last to first in the straight to defeat Via Sistina.

It was the jockey's second winner on his final day riding in Britain before moving to the US en route to retirement. He also guided Trawlerman to victory in the Long Distance Cup.

"It's absolutely insane, what a day," Dettori told ITV Racing. "I'm having my last ride winning the Champion Stakes at Ascot, I have to pinch myself.

"He hated the ground and I was struggling in behind but what a superstar. Well done to the team."

King Of Steel was cut to 6-1 (from 10) for the Breeders' Cup Turf. His victory is also a significant success for Amo Racing, the ownership group run by football agent Kia Joorabchian.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.