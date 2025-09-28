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Racing Post Ratings

Bow Echo passes the 'eye test' - but he's not yet at the standard required for a Guineas horse

Bow Echo passes the 'eye test' - but he's not yet at the standard required for a Guineas horse

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Racing Post Ratings
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Mill Reef rated a below-par running but the Godolphin winner and eye-catching second are capable of better
Mill Reef rated a below-par running but the Godolphin winner and eye-catching second are capable of better
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Racing Post Ratings
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Not easy on the eye but Scandinavia's Leger time was impressive and he could be in the Kyprios class next year
Not easy on the eye but Scandinavia's Leger time was impressive and he could be in the Kyprios class next year
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Racing Post Ratings
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Big Mojo's Sprint Cup win up to standard but placed runner could be the one to watch for British Champions Day
Big Mojo's Sprint Cup win up to standard but placed runner could be the one to watch for British Champions Day
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Racing Post Ratings
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Sandown's Solario produces second-best juvenile rating of the season despite four-way photo-finish
Sandown's Solario produces second-best juvenile rating of the season despite four-way photo-finish
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Racing Post Ratings
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City of York and Ebor form looks strong - but clear performance of the weekend came outside Britain
City of York and Ebor form looks strong - but clear performance of the weekend came outside Britain
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Racing Post Ratings
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More Thunder improves massively with striking Hungerford win - where might he be most effective next?
More Thunder improves massively with striking Hungerford win - where might he be most effective next?
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Power Blue posts personal best, but Phoenix follows pattern of underwhelming juvenile events
Power Blue posts personal best, but Phoenix follows pattern of underwhelming juvenile events
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Strong rating for easy winner Two Tribes suggests above-average running of Stewards' Cup - beaten favourite still of big interest
Strong rating for easy winner Two Tribes suggests above-average running of Stewards' Cup - beaten favourite still of big interest
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Racing Post Ratings
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More to come from Calandagan but drop in trip for Juddmonte International may not suit brilliant King George winner
More to come from Calandagan but drop in trip for Juddmonte International may not suit brilliant King George winner
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Irish Oaks winner secures third-best figure in race this decade - but no denying Classic was a moderate affair
Irish Oaks winner secures third-best figure in race this decade - but no denying Classic was a moderate affair
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No Half Measures delivers career-best performance but this was the weakest July Cup on ratings since 2004
No Half Measures delivers career-best performance but this was the weakest July Cup on ratings since 2004
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Racing Post Ratings
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Delacroix leapfrogs Derby-winning stablemate into second in this year's three-year-old rankings after Eclipse win
Delacroix leapfrogs Derby-winning stablemate into second in this year's three-year-old rankings after Eclipse win
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Whirl tops three-year-old filly rankings and matches Bluestocking as Arc looms on the horizon
Whirl tops three-year-old filly rankings and matches Bluestocking as Arc looms on the horizon
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Racing Post Ratings
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Field Of Gold and Ombudsman enter elite ratings bracket - and a stablemate showdown would be something to savour
Field Of Gold and Ombudsman enter elite ratings bracket - and a stablemate showdown would be something to savour
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The Last Word
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There's caution over Lambourn's Derby win but Minnie Hauk was up to par in the Oaks
There's caution over Lambourn's Derby win but Minnie Hauk was up to par in the Oaks
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The Last Word
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John of Gaunt form looks up to scratch - and an improving filly should be competitive when stepped up in grade
John of Gaunt form looks up to scratch - and an improving filly should be competitive when stepped up in grade
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Field Of Gold posts best rating by a three-year-old colt this year
Field Of Gold posts best rating by a three-year-old colt this year
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Racing Post Ratings
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Lead Artist bang up there with Lockinge winners but this beaten horse looks one to watch in Queen Anne
Lead Artist bang up there with Lockinge winners but this beaten horse looks one to watch in Queen Anne
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Racing Post Ratings
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One-sided week leaves Aidan O'Brien with a handful of Classic aces - but one trial winner stands out
One-sided week leaves Aidan O'Brien with a handful of Classic aces - but one trial winner stands out
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Racing Post Ratings
Ruling Court still needs to improve to win a Derby - but nobody will head to Epsom with better form claims
Ruling Court still needs to improve to win a Derby - but nobody will head to Epsom with better form claims
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Racing Post Ratings
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Il Etait Temps second only to Altior in rankings of last ten Celebration winners after smashing personal best rating
Il Etait Temps second only to Altior in rankings of last ten Celebration winners after smashing personal best rating
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Newbury trial winner looks enticing each-way option for the Guineas after significant step forward
Newbury trial winner looks enticing each-way option for the Guineas after significant step forward
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Racing Post Ratings
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National result was a boost for the Bobbyjo and Irish Gold Cup - while a British runner could be a big improver next year
National result was a boost for the Bobbyjo and Irish Gold Cup - while a British runner could be a big improver next year
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The Last Word
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Bow Echo passes the 'eye test' - but he's not yet at the standard required for a Guineas horse

Bow Echo passes the 'eye test' - but he's not yet at the standard required for a Guineas horse

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Racing Post Ratings
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Mill Reef rated a below-par running but the Godolphin winner and eye-catching second are capable of better
Mill Reef rated a below-par running but the Godolphin winner and eye-catching second are capable of better
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Racing Post Ratings
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Not easy on the eye but Scandinavia's Leger time was impressive and he could be in the Kyprios class next year
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Racing Post Ratings
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Big Mojo's Sprint Cup win up to standard but placed runner could be the one to watch for British Champions Day
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Racing Post Ratings
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Not easy on the eye but Scandinavia's Leger time was impressive and he could be in the Kyprios class next year
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Racing Post Ratings
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Big Mojo's Sprint Cup win up to standard but placed runner could be the one to watch for British Champions Day
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Racing Post Ratings
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Sandown's Solario produces second-best juvenile rating of the season despite four-way photo-finish
Sandown's Solario produces second-best juvenile rating of the season despite four-way photo-finish
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Racing Post Ratings
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City of York and Ebor form looks strong - but clear performance of the weekend came outside Britain
City of York and Ebor form looks strong - but clear performance of the weekend came outside Britain
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Racing Post Ratings
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More Thunder improves massively with striking Hungerford win - where might he be most effective next?
More Thunder improves massively with striking Hungerford win - where might he be most effective next?
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Racing Post Ratings
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Power Blue posts personal best, but Phoenix follows pattern of underwhelming juvenile events
Power Blue posts personal best, but Phoenix follows pattern of underwhelming juvenile events
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Racing Post Ratings
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Strong rating for easy winner Two Tribes suggests above-average running of Stewards' Cup - beaten favourite still of big interest
Strong rating for easy winner Two Tribes suggests above-average running of Stewards' Cup - beaten favourite still of big interest
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Racing Post Ratings
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More to come from Calandagan but drop in trip for Juddmonte International may not suit brilliant King George winner
More to come from Calandagan but drop in trip for Juddmonte International may not suit brilliant King George winner
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Racing Post Ratings
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Irish Oaks winner secures third-best figure in race this decade - but no denying Classic was a moderate affair
Irish Oaks winner secures third-best figure in race this decade - but no denying Classic was a moderate affair
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Racing Post Ratings
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No Half Measures delivers career-best performance but this was the weakest July Cup on ratings since 2004
No Half Measures delivers career-best performance but this was the weakest July Cup on ratings since 2004
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Racing Post Ratings
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Delacroix leapfrogs Derby-winning stablemate into second in this year's three-year-old rankings after Eclipse win
Delacroix leapfrogs Derby-winning stablemate into second in this year's three-year-old rankings after Eclipse win
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Whirl tops three-year-old filly rankings and matches Bluestocking as Arc looms on the horizon
Whirl tops three-year-old filly rankings and matches Bluestocking as Arc looms on the horizon
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Racing Post Ratings
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Field Of Gold and Ombudsman enter elite ratings bracket - and a stablemate showdown would be something to savour
Field Of Gold and Ombudsman enter elite ratings bracket - and a stablemate showdown would be something to savour
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The Last Word
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There's caution over Lambourn's Derby win but Minnie Hauk was up to par in the Oaks
There's caution over Lambourn's Derby win but Minnie Hauk was up to par in the Oaks
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The Last Word
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John of Gaunt form looks up to scratch - and an improving filly should be competitive when stepped up in grade
John of Gaunt form looks up to scratch - and an improving filly should be competitive when stepped up in grade
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Field Of Gold posts best rating by a three-year-old colt this year
Field Of Gold posts best rating by a three-year-old colt this year
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Racing Post Ratings
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Lead Artist bang up there with Lockinge winners but this beaten horse looks one to watch in Queen Anne
Lead Artist bang up there with Lockinge winners but this beaten horse looks one to watch in Queen Anne
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Racing Post Ratings
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One-sided week leaves Aidan O'Brien with a handful of Classic aces - but one trial winner stands out
One-sided week leaves Aidan O'Brien with a handful of Classic aces - but one trial winner stands out
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Racing Post Ratings
Ruling Court still needs to improve to win a Derby - but nobody will head to Epsom with better form claims
Ruling Court still needs to improve to win a Derby - but nobody will head to Epsom with better form claims
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Racing Post Ratings
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Il Etait Temps second only to Altior in rankings of last ten Celebration winners after smashing personal best rating
Il Etait Temps second only to Altior in rankings of last ten Celebration winners after smashing personal best rating
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Racing Post Ratings
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Newbury trial winner looks enticing each-way option for the Guineas after significant step forward
Newbury trial winner looks enticing each-way option for the Guineas after significant step forward
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Racing Post Ratings
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National result was a boost for the Bobbyjo and Irish Gold Cup - while a British runner could be a big improver next year
National result was a boost for the Bobbyjo and Irish Gold Cup - while a British runner could be a big improver next year
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The Last Word
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