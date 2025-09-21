Mill Reef rated a below-par running but the Godolphin winner and eye-catching second are capable of better

Godolphin’s Words Of Truth took the Mill Reef on Saturday, keeping the outfit’s strike-rate well above 30 per cent in the division this season. It was a performance that landed the hat-trick for Words Of Truth, who has won each of his starts since being gelded.

The colt achieved a Racing Post Rating of 106 for the win, 4lb below the ten-year average of 110. On the surface it marked a disappointing running, although expectations were not especially high going into the race. Only Kevin Ryan's Rock On Thunder and Into The Sky for Jim Boyle had achieved RPRs in excess of 100 before Saturday.

Rock On Thunder was likely beaten by the ground but Into The Sky and Words Of Truth made a real race of it. Into The Sky found himself racing towards the centre of the track after hanging left towards the finish, leaving a clear path along the rail with slightly faster ground for Words Of Truth.