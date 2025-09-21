- More
Mill Reef rated a below-par running but the Godolphin winner and eye-catching second are capable of better
Godolphin’s Words Of Truth took the Mill Reef on Saturday, keeping the outfit’s strike-rate well above 30 per cent in the division this season. It was a performance that landed the hat-trick for Words Of Truth, who has won each of his starts since being gelded.
The colt achieved a Racing Post Rating of 106 for the win, 4lb below the ten-year average of 110. On the surface it marked a disappointing running, although expectations were not especially high going into the race. Only Kevin Ryan's Rock On Thunder and Into The Sky for Jim Boyle had achieved RPRs in excess of 100 before Saturday.
Rock On Thunder was likely beaten by the ground but Into The Sky and Words Of Truth made a real race of it. Into The Sky found himself racing towards the centre of the track after hanging left towards the finish, leaving a clear path along the rail with slightly faster ground for Words Of Truth.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated
- Not easy on the eye but Scandinavia's Leger time was impressive and he could be in the Kyprios class next year
- Big Mojo's Sprint Cup win up to standard but placed runner could be the one to watch for British Champions Day
- Sandown's Solario produces second-best juvenile rating of the season despite four-way photo-finish
- City of York and Ebor form looks strong - but clear performance of the weekend came outside Britain
- More Thunder improves massively with striking Hungerford win - where might he be most effective next?
- Not easy on the eye but Scandinavia's Leger time was impressive and he could be in the Kyprios class next year
- Big Mojo's Sprint Cup win up to standard but placed runner could be the one to watch for British Champions Day
- Sandown's Solario produces second-best juvenile rating of the season despite four-way photo-finish
- City of York and Ebor form looks strong - but clear performance of the weekend came outside Britain
- More Thunder improves massively with striking Hungerford win - where might he be most effective next?