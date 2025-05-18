Racing Post logo
Lead Artist bang up there with Lockinge winners but this beaten horse looks one to watch in Queen Anne

A Lockinge Stakes that looked right up to scratch produced a winning performance that rates just that as Lead Artist found dramatic improvement from last month's disappointing Sandown reappearance to record a Racing Post Rating of 123, showing a level of form that sits bang on the ten-year par.

It also matches the 123 returned by stablemate Audience last year, although the minimal improvement this four-year-old showed at the weekend was certainly easier to foresee. 

Unraced at two and progressive last year, Lead Artist signalled he would be a candidate for top races this season when defying a 3lb penalty in the Group 3 Darley Stakes last October with an RPR of 122. 

Read the full story

