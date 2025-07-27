Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:20 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:20 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Post Ratings
premium

More to come from Calandagan but drop in trip for Juddmonte International may not suit brilliant King George winner

Despite the absence of a representative from the three-year-old ranks, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes attracted a select field of top-level winners and Calandagan, who scored by a length, can be rated right up with the ten-year standard for the contest with a Racing Post Rating of 127+.

The form pick on his second to City Of Troy in last year's Juddmonte International, his breakthrough Group 1 win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud sailed close to that level, and given the way he ran down runner-up Kalpana on Saturday in a fast finish there could well be more to come now he's in a winning groove.

With Continuous not adopting expected pacemaking duties, the King George proved tactical as Jan Brueghel, who was half a length superior to Calandagan in the Coronation Cup, set a steady enough pace through halfway in first-time cheekpieces. It was clear from some way out that Jan Brueghel wasn't in the same form as at Epsom, with even Continuous travelling better on his shoulder turning in.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Senior handicapper

Published on inRacing Post Ratings

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRacing Post Ratings
more inRacing Post Ratings