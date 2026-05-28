Three names to watch out for next season as the Irish point-to-point season comes to a close

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The point-to-point season produced no shortage of headline performers, but several standout individuals still managed to go somewhat under the radar. Here are three protagonists who made a significant impression, marking them out as ones to watch next season.

Handler to follow: Brian Lawless

Former under-21 champion jockey Brian Lawless became the latest rider to combine that role with a burgeoning training operation when he saddled his first runner at Loughanmore in October. The wait for a breakthrough winner in that new role was short, when Lola De Magny, just his fifth runner, obliged at Ballycrystal.

Brian Lawless: has made a big impression since turning his attention to producing young point-to-pointers Credit: Healy Racing

However, that proved to be just the appetiser for what was to follow. The Wicklow native, who trains in Wexford, arguably dominated the early exchanges in the spring four-year-old term, with his first three runners of the year in this category all winning impressively; County Prospect at Punchestown, Jessber’s Jury in Nenagh and Ballycrystal Boy at Borris House. It was quite the start for the 27-year-old.

Rider to follow: Cormac Byrne

Hailing from Ballindaggin, a small Wexford village that is home to several point-to-point powerhouse operations, Cormac Byrne has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, but more specifically, a breakthrough month. The 20-year-old may have had only 25 rides across his first two seasons in the saddle, but that is a figure he came close to matching this past month alone, when his services proved to be in huge demand with 17 rides in May that produced four winners.

Cormac Byrne partners George Dundee to victory at Tattersalls on Sunday Credit: Healy Racing

Benefiting from the backing of his boss Sean Doyle, his skills have caught the eye of several other handlers this season, with Cormac Abernethy, Ian McCarthy and Donnchadh Doyle among those to have supplied him with recent winners. Ending the campaign with eight winners, Byrne wrapped up the INHSC novice rider series. He will be hoping to continue this momentum in October.

Horse to follow: I Walked The Line

The controversial decision to cancel the season’s remaining hunter chases in Britain, and principally Friday night's Stratford card, has likely prevented I Walked The Line from further confirming himself as the emerging star within the hunter chase division.

Big things ahead: I Walked The Line on his way to victory at Clonmel Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Only a five-year-old, he is unbeaten since joining Willie Mullins, with the Walk In The Park gelding sporting the colours of shrewd owner Paul Byrne for the first time when he inflicted a 17-length thrashing on a subsequent hunter chase winner at Tramore in April. With age very much on his side, he could be in for a big season next term.

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