Emerging American market starting to prove a real boost for Irish point-to-pointers

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The eyes of the racing world may have been firmly fixed on Aintree last Saturday for the 178th running of the Randox Grand National.

However, later that same day, it was the vastly different surroundings of Monkton, thousands of miles from the gaze of the racing world in Liverpool, that produced one of last weekend’s more notable stories from a point-to-point perspective.

Three of the four races run at the My Lady’s Manor races at the Maryland course in America were claimed by horses who had started their careers point-to-pointing. Unlike the more international Flat racing scene with a global market to trade horses, point-to-point vendors have largely been confined to domestic markets in Britain and Ireland. That has begun to change slightly.

Within the past decade, the steeplechasing scene in America has grown to become a new, expanding market for point-to-pointers, particularly those sharper, lighter-footed individuals who have shown a liking for quicker ground conditions.

Last Saturday’s results were further evidence of the significant impact exported Irish horses are having, with Step Out, De Nordener and Uco Valley all successful.

De Nordener and Toni Quail pictured in action at the Punchestown festival two years ago Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Their pointing profiles differ significantly. For example, De Nordener ended the 2024 season in third position on the point-to-point horse leaderboard after four victories, before being sold Stateside, while Uco Valley crossed the Atlantic after finishing third in an end-of-season four-year-old maiden at Ballingarry.

Uco Valley scooped the feature $50,000 My Lady’s Manor Timber Stakes for Leslie Young, and he looks set to bid for a quick big-race double as one of seven horses due to contest the Grand National Steeplechase in Butler on Saturday.

Almost a quarter of the runners across the four races at the course in Baltimore County have come directly from the Irish point-to-point fields, including Shining Marble, who will contest a maiden, 12 months on from winning a five-year-old geldings’ maiden at Castletown-Geoghegan on good ground, after which he was sold for £50,000.

As the period of the point-to-point season approaches when quicker ground becomes more prevalent, that emerging American market is likely to become a force once again among the potential cast of purchasers. Their spending power adds important additional depth and competition to that market for these more mid-range point-to-pointers, and these latest results for the Irish exports can only enhance that further.

Weekend fixtures

Sunday

Castletown-Geoghegan, first race 2pm

Dromahane, first race 2pm

Tullaherin, first race 2pm

Read more here:

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