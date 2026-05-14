Recent results show just how much this point-to-point division is booming - and it is giving more trainers a slice of the pie

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If ever anyone needed a reminder about just how vital a cog the four-year-old maiden division has become to the point-to-point sector, they only have to look at recent results.

Last weekend alone, all five races within the age group across the three fixtures at Necarne and Bartlemy were divided, producing no fewer than ten four-year-old races over the three days.

Race divisions have become the expected norm in recent weeks, with the reduced safety limit tipping many races over. This has brought complaints over later finishing times, but strong participation, within that category at least, is a healthy sign.

In advance of the final three days of the season there have already been 100 four-year-old races run since the beginning of February, which represents a significant jump compared to a decade ago. By the corresponding point in 2016, just 52 four-year-old races had been run.

The significant growth in the number of additional races has also had an interesting impact on the shape of the division.

Rewinding back to that period in 2016, Colin Bowe dominated the four-year-old category, winning 16 of the 52 races. Donnchadh Doyle was behind him on nine winners, with just four other trainers saddling more than one winner in the age group.

Flash forward back to the current campaign, and whilst Bowe remains at the summit of the four-year-old-only leaderboard, his winners in the category this spring have fallen back to just six, a number that has been matched by six other handlers – Pat Doyle, Sean Doyle, Rob James, Denis Murphy, Gary Murphy, and Derek O’Connor.

The number of handlers getting a greater share of the pie has increased with these additional opportunities. No fewer than 41 different handlers have saddled a four-year-old maiden winner this term, of which 19 have won more than one race in this all-important age group.

These increased opportunities within the four-year-old ranks are not only sustaining participation levels within the point-to-point sphere, but have led to a far more diverse spread of winning handlers, despite it being a season where Sam Curling is threatening to match Robert Tyner’s 17-year-old overall winners tally.

Weekend fixtures

Sunday

Ballindenisk first race 14.00

Loughrea first race 14.00

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