How the burgeoning careers of these riders show that point-to-points are not just a breeding ground for top equine talent

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

In three weeks’ time we will find out whether Fact To File, Jango Baie, The Jukebox Man or Haiti Couleurs can emulate Minella Indo by becoming the first former point-to-pointer to secure Cheltenham Gold Cup honours since 2021.

That would be the undoubted highlight from a track perspective of the point-to-point year, but it is easy to simply focus on only the equine graduates from the pointing sphere, much to the detriment of those riders who are being produced from this corner of the sport.

A quick glance to the summit of the Irish conditional jockeys’ leaderboard is a timely reminder of one of the other roles that point-to-pointing here fulfils.

After making the switch from the amateur ranks only in early July, Eoin Staples has certainly not looked back.

The Wexford jockey won the €80,000 Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle within a month of joining the paid ranks, an early career highlight that was topped last month when he landed the Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park.

Those two victories are among 26 this season for the 22-year-old, already doubling his 13 wins across four seasons riding between the flags, which sees him leading the way ahead of fellow first-season conditional rider Michael Kenneally .

He too made the switch to the track during the point-to-point off-season, securing Dublin Racing Festival honours at the beginning of the month.

Tiernan Power-Roche: young riders are following his lead Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The title contenders follow directly on from the 2024-25 conditional champion jockey Tiernan Power Roche , who secured his crown in what was also his first season since graduating from point-to-pointing.

Despite that, the three have very different profiles. Power Roche rode 45 winners across nine seasons point-to-pointing before making the switch to the paid ranks at the age of 26 and with close to 500 point-to-point rides under his belt.

His fellow countyman Staples has moved to the track at a much earlier stage, while Kenneally’s background differs significantly having previously ridden as a Flat apprentice, turning his attentions to the pointing fields only in December 2023, having taken a break from the sport.

Their profiles may differ significantly, but their subsequent success highlights the grounding and experience that point-to-pointing as a qualified rider offers, something which can be overlooked among all the Grade 1 successes of the sphere’s equine graduates.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Ballygogue House, first race 1pm

Oldtown, first race 1pm

Sunday

Kildorrery, first race 1pm

Lisronagh, first race 1pm

Tinahely, first race 1pm

Get more point-to-point news here:

Now Is The Hour's major Gowran win points the way to where you can find your next Thyestes Chase winner

Dramatic change in fortune for two riders whose success and strike-rates are making waves

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.