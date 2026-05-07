Centrepiece of the Irish hunter chase season lives up to its billing at Punchestown

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The Uniquely Champion Hunter Chase more than lived up to its billing last week, as the big guns from the division came to the fore in the 14-runner field at Punchestown to produce a gripping finish in the highlight of the Irish hunter chase season. The fact that three of the first four home had either won or finished placed in either the Cheltenham Hunters' Chase or Aintree Foxhunters' was proof of the quality on show.

Wonderwall just prevailed after a titanic tussle with his old foe Its On The Line. The winning distance of a neck was the same margin that separated the pair when they last met in last year's Hunters' Chase at the festival, when Wonderwall again came out on top.

There was, however, one crucial difference. At Punchestown, Wonderwall benefited from a 7lb allowance, whereas the pair had met on level terms at Cheltenham. The Punchestown race permits jockeys to claim, a rule that doesn't apply to other marquee hunter chases at Cheltenham, Aintree or Stratford.

These are the championship races within the division, and with fine margins so often at play it is only right that they should be contested at level weights to determine the champion.

Now Where Or When and Big Interest, who failed to complete in the Punchestown race, could make a swift return to action at Necarne this weekend, with both entered in open races at the Fermanagh venue, which brings down the curtain on the season in the northern region.

Stephen Connor holds a slender lead of just one winner in his quest for a first jockeys' title, but hot on his heels are Noel McParlan and Barry O’Neill, who between them have claimed the riding honours in this region ten times, including in each of the last six years.

Now an adopted Antrim man having relocated from Galway, Connor has benefited from Stuart Crawford matching his best season in the sphere this term, and the Larne yard will be keen to get him across the line.

However, his title rivals are not lacking ammunition, with McParlan and O’Neill having the backing of Ger Quinn and David Christie respectively, ensuring that it is all to play for.

Weekend fixtures

Friday

Necarne first race 2.00

Saturday

Necarne first race 2.00

Sunday

Bartlemy first race 2.00

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