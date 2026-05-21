Derek O’Connor on brink of record-extending 12th title after remarkable point-to-point resurgence

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In the blink of an eye, the point-to-point season has flashed by. After 89 fixtures, just three more remain this weekend to bring the curtain down on the 2025-26 campaign.

Ahead of the two-day meeting at Ballingarry, and a replacement fixture at Tattersalls on Sunday, there is only one talking point.

That is the strong possibility that Derek O’Connor is set to become champion point-to-point rider for a record-extending 12th time.

O’Connor and title rival Barry O'Neill rode one winner apiece at last Sunday’s fixtures at Ballindenisk and Loughrea, leaving the six-winner advantage of the record-breaking O'Connor very much intact with just two racedays remaining.

Flash back to the start of the season and it is a result few, if any, of those travelling to Toomebridge at the beginning of October would have expected to play out over the following seven months, principally because 11 years have passed since the most recent of O’Connor’s 11 national title triumphs.

In that time, the sphere’s most successful figure significantly reduced his riding commitments as he began to develop a fruitful training operation.

Derek O'Connor riding One Day In May at Dromahane Credit: Healy Racing (racingpost.com/photos)

At his busiest, O’Connor rode in close to 400 point-to-point races a season. Last year, that fell to just 79, his lowest tally outside the two Covid-shortened seasons, as he slipped to fifth in the national standings for the first time. His 26 winners left him trailing O’Neill, Rob James, Jamie Scallan and Barry Stone.

That still left him with a strike-rate of 33 per cent, and it is that lofty figure he has, crucially, been able to sustain this season despite riding in almost double the number of races.

A 33 per cent strike-rate is unmatched among the top ten and is more than ten percentage points higher than any other rider in that group, illustrating his supremacy.

We can certainly be guilty of taking for granted all the feats O’Connor has accomplished in the saddle – 1,414 point-to-point victories, becoming the first rider to partner 100 winners in a season and collecting 48 point-to-point awards – but if he completes the job this weekend, a 12th national title would serve as a timely reminder that we are witnessing point-to-point racing’s greatest ever rider.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Ballingarry, first race 2pm

Sunday

Ballingarry, first race 2pm

Tattersalls, first race 2pm

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