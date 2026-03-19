Ask Brewster's Kim Muir success sparks huge demand for Irish pointers at Cheltenham auction

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Whether you are a National Hunt jockey, trainer or owner, there is only one place you want to be in the middle of March. The hallowed turf of the Cheltenham Festival winner’s enclosure is that coveted place. It can define seasons and mark the highlight of careers.

For point-to-point consignors last week, that same winner’s enclosure was paved with gold. Twenty-four horses with recent point-to-point form from Ireland were snapped up at the Tattersalls Cheltenham auction last Thursday, generating more than £4.2 million for their connections.

Cormac Doyle was the big winner. His two Lingstown scorers, Monster Truck and Palinca, were purchased for a combined £930,000, being two of the four point-to-pointers who sold for £400,000 or more.

The short session of red-hot trading was the latest illustration of the demand that exists for the pick of the pointing crop, and it followed swiftly after another endorsement of the point-to-point sector in Ireland.

Monster Truck: fetched sale-topping £530,000 for Cormac Doyle at Tattersalls Cheltenham Credit: Debbie Burt/Tattersalls Cheltenham

Shortly before the sale kicked off, Shane Cotter joined the select cohort of jockeys to experience the thrill of riding a first Cheltenham Festival winner last week when he partnered the 22-1 shot Ask Brewster to land the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase.

The 19-year-old had never previously ridden in Britain, and had only one track success in Ireland to his name. However, despite his youth, he has already amassed plenty of experience over fences.

The Wexford-based Conna native, who secured the under-21 title in his first season, has ridden in more than 200 point-to-points, with 27 winners on his CV. That experience is highly sought after.

Professionals may have replaced amateurs in the National Hunt Chase, but last week’s Kim Muir was a timely reminder of the regard that exists for Irish amateurs.

Of the 23 runners in the Kim Muir, 19 were ridden by an Irish amateur, with eight of the 12 British-trained runners in the race having an Irish jockey in the saddle.

That is a notable endorsement from British trainers of the calibre of riders in Ireland – clearly, many look across the Irish Sea when searching for a rider for this big occasion.

From the sale ring to the winner’s enclosure, the message was unmistakable: the Irish point-to-point field remains the proving ground for both horse and rider on jump racing’s biggest stage.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday

Kirkistown, first race 1.00

Sunday

Ballycrystal, first race 1.00

Ballynoe, first race 1.00

Durrow, first race 1.00

Read more from Cheltenham here:

The gap between Britain and Ireland closes, plus a jockey to follow at next year's festival - Cheltenham takeouts from our team on course

Hugs, handshakes and Tom Bellamy's mum plays matchmaker - the funniest moments from this year's Cheltenham Festival

'I'll retire after Stratford' - Joe O'Shea threatens to bow out after Barton Snow lands hunter glory under ice-cool Henry Crow

'It’s been an emotional week' - Evan Williams' wife celebrates a Cheltenham winner three days after his conviction for assault