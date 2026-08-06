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In Focus

Jockeys were banned for 155 days for careless riding in July - so what's behind the rise in the 'professional foul'?

Jockeys were banned for 155 days for careless riding in July - so what's behind the rise in the 'professional foul'?

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Flat racing
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Fuming punters, weather woes and sleepless nights - is a clerk of the course becoming the impossible job?
Fuming punters, weather woes and sleepless nights - is a clerk of the course becoming the impossible job?
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Special reports
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Bet Builders put to the test - can football’s betting revolution now do the same for racing?
Bet Builders put to the test - can football’s betting revolution now do the same for racing?
icon
Special reports
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Flutter's $40bn fall: has the global gambling giant behind Paddy Power and Betfair lost its mojo?
Flutter's $40bn fall: has the global gambling giant behind Paddy Power and Betfair lost its mojo?
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Special reports
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Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them
Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them
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Special reports
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'I felt terrible for saying it, but the day was desolate' - so how does racing fix the Derby and return it to the glory days?
'I felt terrible for saying it, but the day was desolate' - so how does racing fix the Derby and return it to the glory days?
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Special reports
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Racecourses at war: inside the bombshell ultimatum that could plunge British racing into further chaos
Racecourses at war: inside the bombshell ultimatum that could plunge British racing into further chaos
icon
Special reports
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5am starts, 17-hour days and unseen precision - meet the team who rise before dawn to prepare Cheltenham's sacred stage
5am starts, 17-hour days and unseen precision - meet the team who rise before dawn to prepare Cheltenham's sacred stage
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Cheltenham Festival
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It was 'a bloody nonsense' in 2025 - so can the 2026 Cheltenham Festival avoid more false starts and frayed tempers?
It was 'a bloody nonsense' in 2025 - so can the 2026 Cheltenham Festival avoid more false starts and frayed tempers?
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Cheltenham Festival
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Is the sun going down on Kempton? How the Jockey Club sparked fury over London's racecourse - and what comes next
Is the sun going down on Kempton? How the Jockey Club sparked fury over London's racecourse - and what comes next
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Special reports
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The mathematics of betting: James Willoughby on how pro punters get the numbers working in their favour
The mathematics of betting: James Willoughby on how pro punters get the numbers working in their favour
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Masters of Betting
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A corruption case like no other: inside the Hillsin investigation that brought down Dylan Kitts and John Higgins
A corruption case like no other: inside the Hillsin investigation that brought down Dylan Kitts and John Higgins
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Special reports
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It's been a year of thrills on the track - but the most powerful influence on racing was one pulling dangerous levers from far away
It's been a year of thrills on the track - but the most powerful influence on racing was one pulling dangerous levers from far away
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In Focus
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'I went through shock, grief for the life that's stopped, fear for the future – then in the blink of an eye Racing Welfare put their arms round me'
'I went through shock, grief for the life that's stopped, fear for the future – then in the blink of an eye Racing Welfare put their arms round me'
icon
Special reports
'Jockeys would be really terrified' - the group born in secrecy and fear that proved riders can do much more than sit on horses
'Jockeys would be really terrified' - the group born in secrecy and fear that proved riders can do much more than sit on horses
icon
Special reports
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Inside the £5.9 million overhaul that racing professionals can’t use, can’t contact and can’t stop paying for
Inside the £5.9 million overhaul that racing professionals can’t use, can’t contact and can’t stop paying for
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Special reports
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'Unfortunately, there is still a bit of a stigma' - but is the tide turning for female jump jockeys?
'Unfortunately, there is still a bit of a stigma' - but is the tide turning for female jump jockeys?
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Special reports
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British racing is running out of road - and only bold reform can stop it failing
British racing is running out of road - and only bold reform can stop it failing
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Special reports
Next Gen: meet the conditional jockeys who could become big names this jumps season
Next Gen: meet the conditional jockeys who could become big names this jumps season
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In Focus
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‘Even the rich ones tend to be cash-poor and racing requires you to be cash-rich’ - the changing role of the aristocracy in racing
‘Even the rich ones tend to be cash-poor and racing requires you to be cash-rich’ - the changing role of the aristocracy in racing
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In Focus
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How two brothers took a vice-like grip on France’s Arc challenge - one that’s been a century in the making
How two brothers took a vice-like grip on France’s Arc challenge - one that’s been a century in the making
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In Focus
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‘People are rich and they like to gamble too’ - inside a country dreaming big even while only a handful of people turn up to a Classic
‘People are rich and they like to gamble too’ - inside a country dreaming big even while only a handful of people turn up to a Classic
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In Focus
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Affordability checks, the levy and tax - how government policy and gambling regulation have hit racing's finances
Affordability checks, the levy and tax - how government policy and gambling regulation have hit racing's finances
icon
Special reports
'Why are you risking all of this?' - racing's enormous economic and social contribution to the UK
'Why are you risking all of this?' - racing's enormous economic and social contribution to the UK
icon
Special reports
Jockeys were banned for 155 days for careless riding in July - so what's behind the rise in the 'professional foul'?

Jockeys were banned for 155 days for careless riding in July - so what's behind the rise in the 'professional foul'?

icon
Flat racing
padlock
Fuming punters, weather woes and sleepless nights - is a clerk of the course becoming the impossible job?
Fuming punters, weather woes and sleepless nights - is a clerk of the course becoming the impossible job?
icon
Special reports
padlock
Bet Builders put to the test - can football’s betting revolution now do the same for racing?
icon
Special reports
padlock
Flutter's $40bn fall: has the global gambling giant behind Paddy Power and Betfair lost its mojo?
icon
Special reports
padlock
Bet Builders put to the test - can football’s betting revolution now do the same for racing?
icon
Special reports
padlock
Flutter's $40bn fall: has the global gambling giant behind Paddy Power and Betfair lost its mojo?
icon
Special reports
padlock
Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them
Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them
icon
Special reports
padlock
'I felt terrible for saying it, but the day was desolate' - so how does racing fix the Derby and return it to the glory days?
'I felt terrible for saying it, but the day was desolate' - so how does racing fix the Derby and return it to the glory days?
icon
Special reports
padlock
Racecourses at war: inside the bombshell ultimatum that could plunge British racing into further chaos
Racecourses at war: inside the bombshell ultimatum that could plunge British racing into further chaos
icon
Special reports
padlock
5am starts, 17-hour days and unseen precision - meet the team who rise before dawn to prepare Cheltenham's sacred stage
5am starts, 17-hour days and unseen precision - meet the team who rise before dawn to prepare Cheltenham's sacred stage
icon
Cheltenham Festival
padlock
It was 'a bloody nonsense' in 2025 - so can the 2026 Cheltenham Festival avoid more false starts and frayed tempers?
It was 'a bloody nonsense' in 2025 - so can the 2026 Cheltenham Festival avoid more false starts and frayed tempers?
icon
Cheltenham Festival
padlock
Is the sun going down on Kempton? How the Jockey Club sparked fury over London's racecourse - and what comes next
Is the sun going down on Kempton? How the Jockey Club sparked fury over London's racecourse - and what comes next
icon
Special reports
padlock
The mathematics of betting: James Willoughby on how pro punters get the numbers working in their favour
The mathematics of betting: James Willoughby on how pro punters get the numbers working in their favour
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
A corruption case like no other: inside the Hillsin investigation that brought down Dylan Kitts and John Higgins
A corruption case like no other: inside the Hillsin investigation that brought down Dylan Kitts and John Higgins
icon
Special reports
padlock
It's been a year of thrills on the track - but the most powerful influence on racing was one pulling dangerous levers from far away
It's been a year of thrills on the track - but the most powerful influence on racing was one pulling dangerous levers from far away
icon
In Focus
padlock
'I went through shock, grief for the life that's stopped, fear for the future – then in the blink of an eye Racing Welfare put their arms round me'
'I went through shock, grief for the life that's stopped, fear for the future – then in the blink of an eye Racing Welfare put their arms round me'
icon
Special reports
'Jockeys would be really terrified' - the group born in secrecy and fear that proved riders can do much more than sit on horses
'Jockeys would be really terrified' - the group born in secrecy and fear that proved riders can do much more than sit on horses
icon
Special reports
padlock
Inside the £5.9 million overhaul that racing professionals can’t use, can’t contact and can’t stop paying for
Inside the £5.9 million overhaul that racing professionals can’t use, can’t contact and can’t stop paying for
icon
Special reports
padlock
'Unfortunately, there is still a bit of a stigma' - but is the tide turning for female jump jockeys?
'Unfortunately, there is still a bit of a stigma' - but is the tide turning for female jump jockeys?
icon
Special reports
padlock
British racing is running out of road - and only bold reform can stop it failing
British racing is running out of road - and only bold reform can stop it failing
icon
Special reports
Next Gen: meet the conditional jockeys who could become big names this jumps season
Next Gen: meet the conditional jockeys who could become big names this jumps season
icon
In Focus
padlock
‘Even the rich ones tend to be cash-poor and racing requires you to be cash-rich’ - the changing role of the aristocracy in racing
‘Even the rich ones tend to be cash-poor and racing requires you to be cash-rich’ - the changing role of the aristocracy in racing
icon
In Focus
padlock
How two brothers took a vice-like grip on France’s Arc challenge - one that’s been a century in the making
How two brothers took a vice-like grip on France’s Arc challenge - one that’s been a century in the making
icon
In Focus
padlock
‘People are rich and they like to gamble too’ - inside a country dreaming big even while only a handful of people turn up to a Classic
‘People are rich and they like to gamble too’ - inside a country dreaming big even while only a handful of people turn up to a Classic
icon
In Focus
padlock
Affordability checks, the levy and tax - how government policy and gambling regulation have hit racing's finances
Affordability checks, the levy and tax - how government policy and gambling regulation have hit racing's finances
icon
Special reports
'Why are you risking all of this?' - racing's enormous economic and social contribution to the UK
'Why are you risking all of this?' - racing's enormous economic and social contribution to the UK
icon
Special reports
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