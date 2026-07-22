- More
Fuming punters, weather woes and sleepless nights - is a clerk of the course becoming the impossible job?
Lewis Porteous talks to three experienced clerks about the growing challenges of the role
It is becoming an increasingly familiar pattern. A major festival comes around and at some point the clerk of the course is going to be in the firing line.
It happened at Cheltenham in March, when the going description became a contentious issue throughout the week, leading to criticism from Willie Mullins and JP McManus, who withdrew favourite Fact To File from the Ryanair Chase less than an hour before the Grade 1 contest was run, arguing the ground was too quick for jump racing's championships.
It was a similar story at Flat racing's biggest meeting too, although quick ground was not the issue at Royal Ascot, rather a perceived draw bias towards the stands' rail that became the big talking point of the week.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inSpecial reports
Last updated
- Bet Builders put to the test - can football’s betting revolution now do the same for racing?
- Flutter's $40bn fall: has the global gambling giant behind Paddy Power and Betfair lost its mojo?
- Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them
- 'I felt terrible for saying it, but the day was desolate' - so how does racing fix the Derby and return it to the glory days?
- Racecourses at war: inside the bombshell ultimatum that could plunge British racing into further chaos
- Bet Builders put to the test - can football’s betting revolution now do the same for racing?
- Flutter's $40bn fall: has the global gambling giant behind Paddy Power and Betfair lost its mojo?
- Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them
- 'I felt terrible for saying it, but the day was desolate' - so how does racing fix the Derby and return it to the glory days?
- Racecourses at war: inside the bombshell ultimatum that could plunge British racing into further chaos