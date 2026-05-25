'I felt terrible for saying it, but the day was desolate' - so how does racing fix the Derby and return it to the glory days?

Six years ago, the Derby was staged in silence and with almost no-one watching on Epsom's historic Downs. Serpentine led from start to finish to claim an eerie contest staged against the backdrop of Covid. It was, however, last year, with the pandemic long since behind us, that Flat racing's most famous prize really did look sick.

Just as in 2020, and as in so many years before and since, the winner represented the sport's most powerful owners and their legendary trainer. Lambourn made all the running , thereby becoming the 12th Derby champion to be owned by the Coolmore partners and the 11th trained by Aidan O'Brien. In a further hark back to the Covid Classic, he triumphed in front of an audience that looked nothing like those of the good old days.

Quite when those days were is hard to determine. The Derby was moved from its traditional Wednesday slot in 1995 due to consistently falling attendances. The numbers watching at Epsom thereafter began to grow, with 53,177 people in the paid enclosures when Galileo scored in 2001, but in recent years Derby day has been in decline . Some would argue the Derby has as well.