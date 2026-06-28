Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Masters of Betting

'I cleared 100 grand that day' - from catching the Yorkshire Ripper and booking Gary Barlow for his pub to waging daily war on the bookmakers

'I cleared 100 grand that day' - from catching the Yorkshire Ripper and booking Gary Barlow for his pub to waging daily war on the bookmakers

icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
The mathematics of betting: James Willoughby on how pro punters get the numbers working in their favour
The mathematics of betting: James Willoughby on how pro punters get the numbers working in their favour
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
These are the golden rules all serious punters can learn from the Masters of Betting
These are the golden rules all serious punters can learn from the Masters of Betting
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
Meet the former jockey who took $15m off Atlantic City - and is now one of the world's biggest racing punters
Meet the former jockey who took $15m off Atlantic City - and is now one of the world's biggest racing punters
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
'He could hypnotise people' - how an Aussie 'scallywag' made the world believe he was a punting genius
'He could hypnotise people' - how an Aussie 'scallywag' made the world believe he was a punting genius
icon
Features
padlock
Poker genius, visionary football chairman and pioneering data-led punter - the many (profitable) faces of Tony Bloom
Poker genius, visionary football chairman and pioneering data-led punter - the many (profitable) faces of Tony Bloom
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
Introducing Masters of Betting, an unmissable series available now - read it all with 25% off RP+
Introducing Masters of Betting, an unmissable series available now - read it all with 25% off RP+
icon
News
What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
'I was down £11,000 but you can't let that alter what you do' - meet one of the giants of on-course betting
'I was down £11,000 but you can't let that alter what you do' - meet one of the giants of on-course betting
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
When science met punting: the godfather of modern-day betting and his golden rules that remain valid to this day
When science met punting: the godfather of modern-day betting and his golden rules that remain valid to this day
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
How a dodgy bank loan led to nearly 40 years as a pro punter - proving old-school methods still have their place
How a dodgy bank loan led to nearly 40 years as a pro punter - proving old-school methods still have their place
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
'I cleared 100 grand that day' - from catching the Yorkshire Ripper and booking Gary Barlow for his pub to waging daily war on the bookmakers

'I cleared 100 grand that day' - from catching the Yorkshire Ripper and booking Gary Barlow for his pub to waging daily war on the bookmakers

icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
The mathematics of betting: James Willoughby on how pro punters get the numbers working in their favour
The mathematics of betting: James Willoughby on how pro punters get the numbers working in their favour
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
These are the golden rules all serious punters can learn from the Masters of Betting
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
Meet the former jockey who took $15m off Atlantic City - and is now one of the world's biggest racing punters
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
These are the golden rules all serious punters can learn from the Masters of Betting
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
Meet the former jockey who took $15m off Atlantic City - and is now one of the world's biggest racing punters
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
'He could hypnotise people' - how an Aussie 'scallywag' made the world believe he was a punting genius
'He could hypnotise people' - how an Aussie 'scallywag' made the world believe he was a punting genius
icon
Features
padlock
Poker genius, visionary football chairman and pioneering data-led punter - the many (profitable) faces of Tony Bloom
Poker genius, visionary football chairman and pioneering data-led punter - the many (profitable) faces of Tony Bloom
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
Introducing Masters of Betting, an unmissable series available now - read it all with 25% off RP+
Introducing Masters of Betting, an unmissable series available now - read it all with 25% off RP+
icon
News
What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
'I was down £11,000 but you can't let that alter what you do' - meet one of the giants of on-course betting
'I was down £11,000 but you can't let that alter what you do' - meet one of the giants of on-course betting
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
When science met punting: the godfather of modern-day betting and his golden rules that remain valid to this day
When science met punting: the godfather of modern-day betting and his golden rules that remain valid to this day
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock
How a dodgy bank loan led to nearly 40 years as a pro punter - proving old-school methods still have their place
How a dodgy bank loan led to nearly 40 years as a pro punter - proving old-school methods still have their place
icon
Masters of Betting
padlock