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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Masters of Betting
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Features
'I cleared 100 grand that day' - from catching the Yorkshire Ripper and booking Gary Barlow for his pub to waging daily war on the bookmakers
Masters of Betting
The mathematics of betting: James Willoughby on how pro punters get the numbers working in their favour
Masters of Betting
These are the golden rules all serious punters can learn from the Masters of Betting
Masters of Betting
Meet the former jockey who took $15m off Atlantic City - and is now one of the world's biggest racing punters
Masters of Betting
'He could hypnotise people' - how an Aussie 'scallywag' made the world believe he was a punting genius
Features
Poker genius, visionary football chairman and pioneering data-led punter - the many (profitable) faces of Tony Bloom
Masters of Betting
Introducing Masters of Betting, an unmissable series available now - read it all with 25% off RP+
News
What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
Chris Cook
'I was down £11,000 but you can't let that alter what you do' - meet one of the giants of on-course betting
Masters of Betting
When science met punting: the godfather of modern-day betting and his golden rules that remain valid to this day
Masters of Betting
How a dodgy bank loan led to nearly 40 years as a pro punter - proving old-school methods still have their place
Masters of Betting
Home
News
Features
'I cleared 100 grand that day' - from catching the Yorkshire Ripper and booking Gary Barlow for his pub to waging daily war on the bookmakers
Masters of Betting
The mathematics of betting: James Willoughby on how pro punters get the numbers working in their favour
Masters of Betting
These are the golden rules all serious punters can learn from the Masters of Betting
Masters of Betting
Meet the former jockey who took $15m off Atlantic City - and is now one of the world's biggest racing punters
Masters of Betting
These are the golden rules all serious punters can learn from the Masters of Betting
Masters of Betting
Meet the former jockey who took $15m off Atlantic City - and is now one of the world's biggest racing punters
Masters of Betting
'He could hypnotise people' - how an Aussie 'scallywag' made the world believe he was a punting genius
Features
Poker genius, visionary football chairman and pioneering data-led punter - the many (profitable) faces of Tony Bloom
Masters of Betting
Introducing Masters of Betting, an unmissable series available now - read it all with 25% off RP+
News
What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
Chris Cook
'I was down £11,000 but you can't let that alter what you do' - meet one of the giants of on-course betting
Masters of Betting
When science met punting: the godfather of modern-day betting and his golden rules that remain valid to this day
Masters of Betting
How a dodgy bank loan led to nearly 40 years as a pro punter - proving old-school methods still have their place
Masters of Betting