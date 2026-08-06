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Flat racing
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Jockeys were banned for 155 days for careless riding in July - so what's behind the rise in the 'professional foul'?

Flora Of Bermuda (James Doyle, farside) beats Sayidah Dariyan (Ryan Moore) in the Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood
James Doyle (far side, riding Flora Of Bermuda) was one of several jockeys at Goodwood to pick up a careless riding banCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Careless riding suspensions last month were 36 per cent higher than a year ago as jockeys in British races trod a line between riding to the rules and committing what has been dubbed a "professional foul".

At Glorious Goodwood last week, 11 inquiries led to riders receiving a suspension or caution – up from nine the year before – while Ben Ffrench Davis, Callum Pritchard, William Buick and Conor Beasley received bans of seven days or more for careless riding last month. In total, there were 155 days of bans handed out across July.

Compared to July 2024, the number of suspension days handed out for careless riding last month was up by 72 per cent.

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Deputy industry editor

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